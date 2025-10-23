WATCH: Jay Cutler's DUI Arrest Bodycam Footage Released — Ex-NFL Star Refused Sobriety Test and Attempted to Leave Scene of Car Crash

Kristin Cavallari 's ex-husband was busted for DUI and gun possession, and recently served a little over two days in jail.

Newly released bodycam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the moment police in Franklin, Tennessee, swooped in to arrest former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for causing a rear-end collision.

The former NFL quarterback rear-ended a car in front of him in Tennessee.

The bodycam footage begins after Cutler had already rear-ended an SUV on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

As officers approached the accident, the other driver explained that the 42-year-old hit him at a nearby intersection, and then tried to drive away, but found himself trapped on a dead-end street instead.

"He was behind me, he ran into me. So, I’m on the phone, talking to the dispatcher, then he whoops around, but he comes to a dead end," the driver told the cops.

"That’s how he ended up right here. We was up there at the light. He ran until he couldn’t go nowhere."