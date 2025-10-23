WATCH: Jay Cutler's DUI Arrest Bodycam Footage Released — Ex-NFL Star Refused Sobriety Test and Attempted to Leave Scene of Car Crash
Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Newly released bodycam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the moment police in Franklin, Tennessee, swooped in to arrest former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for causing a rear-end collision.
Kristin Cavallari's ex-husband was busted for DUI and gun possession, and recently served a little over two days in jail.
The bodycam footage begins after Cutler had already rear-ended an SUV on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
As officers approached the accident, the other driver explained that the 42-year-old hit him at a nearby intersection, and then tried to drive away, but found himself trapped on a dead-end street instead.
"He was behind me, he ran into me. So, I’m on the phone, talking to the dispatcher, then he whoops around, but he comes to a dead end," the driver told the cops.
"That’s how he ended up right here. We was up there at the light. He ran until he couldn’t go nowhere."
When one of the responding officers asked Cutler how much alcohol he had that day, the ex-player said "none."
But the officer already knew the real answer, and sternly told him: "Don’t lie to me. I'm an advanced roadside impairment detection enforcement officer. How much alcohol have you had today?"
Under Arrest
A suddenly nervous Cutler stammered out, "Umm, a little bit," to which the officer asked if he would agree to some field sobriety tests.
The moment Cutler said no, the officer immediately slapped on the handcuffs, informing the QB he was under arrest.
In the official police report, officers interviewing Cutler at the scene reported "bloodshot eyes" and "a strong odor of alcohol" coming from the former Denver Bronco. Additionally, police found "two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol."
The former athlete also tried to pay the other driver $2,000 to keep him from calling police.
Cutler's Charges
Authorities classified the crash as "a minor traffic collision," with no mention of injuries resulting from the incident.
According to a press release, Cutler faced charges of a DUI, illegal possession of a gun while intoxicated, implied consent, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.
Cutler, a retired quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos, was released on a $5,000 bond the same night as the arrest.
He agreed to a plea deal in August, in which he would plead guilty to DUI, but the other charges would be dropped.
The Williamson County judge required him to pay a $350 fine and serve four days at the Williamson County Jail by the end of September, but he served only two and a half.
The Real World
Despite his football career, Cutler has been in the public eye due to his personal life.
Cutler married reality TV star Cavallari in 2013, and the couple's relationship became the focus of E!'s Very Cavallari show from 2018 to 2020.
In 2020, the couple filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".
In their divorce filing, Cavallari claimed Cutler was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper" and said "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on (Cutler's) behalf."