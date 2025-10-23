Prince Andrew Begged Staff and Pals to 'Arrange Girls' to Have Sex With Him — With 'Blondes' and 'Ballerinas' His Favored Type

The former duke, who last week was forced to give up all his titles amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, urged everyone around him to find women he could date, leading to him sleeping with women "he didn't realize were prostitutes," claims biographer Andrew Lownie.

Even his personal protection officers, paid for by the British taxpayers, were involved, Lownie writes in his new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Lownie says: "He would spy out an attractive ballerina at the Royal Ballet and then send his (PPO) … to invite her to meet the prince.

"Other variations included sending aides to invite girls to his table at (London nightclub) Chinawhite or come to his hotel suite when abroad."