Prince Andrew Begged Staff and Pals to 'Arrange Girls' to Have Sex With Him — With 'Blondes' and 'Ballerinas' His Favored Type
Oct. 23 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew had a network of close allies who "arranged girls" to have sex with him, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced royal, nicknamed "Randy Andy," begged staff and friends to hook him up with various women, favoring "blondes" and "ballerinas."
Preference For 'Blondes' And 'Ballerinas'
The former duke, who last week was forced to give up all his titles amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, urged everyone around him to find women he could date, leading to him sleeping with women "he didn't realize were prostitutes," claims biographer Andrew Lownie.
Even his personal protection officers, paid for by the British taxpayers, were involved, Lownie writes in his new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
Lownie says: "He would spy out an attractive ballerina at the Royal Ballet and then send his (PPO) … to invite her to meet the prince.
"Other variations included sending aides to invite girls to his table at (London nightclub) Chinawhite or come to his hotel suite when abroad."
Following Orders
The author also notes that "Andrew’s staff often requested that attractive women be invited to events, with a private secretary specifying, 'He likes blondes' – to which one consul replied, 'I'm a diplomat, not a pimp.'"
Andrew, 65, resigned as the U.K.'s special trade envoy back in 2011 following criticism of his links to multimillionaire pedophile Epstein.
But while traveling the globe in his former role, Lownie says: "It was rumored Andrew brought women with him and that he liked to stay in hotels rather than the (Royal) Residence, as it gave him more independence in whom he saw, whether women or businessmen.
"Stories are told of escorts, masquerading as professional women, being provided that he could pick up."
Andrew Always On The Prowl?
Andrew, who was also close to Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell, also "exploited" his royal ties, including being patron of the English National Ballet (ENB), with one staffer there claiming Andrew had been "foisted" on them after Princess Diana died in 1997.
"His main interest was in the dancers rather than ballet itself," Lownie writes. "When he did attend, he insisted on choosing who would sit with him in the royal box.
"The names were not given to the ENB," said the ballet official."It was suspected they consisted of mistresses, one a yoga teacher, and various businessmen. The chairman was allowed in at (intermission) for a drink."
Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide in April at age 41, claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew three times, a claim she reiterated in her memoir, which was published posthumously this week.
Andrew, who paid out millions to Giuffre to settle a civil suit in the U.S. in 2022, continues to deny this allegation.
Days before the book's publication, Andrew announced he was giving up his titles, including the Duke of York, as "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."