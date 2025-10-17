Disgraced Prince Andrew Stripped of All Royal Titles After Brother King Charles Reaches 'Tipping Point; Over Epstein Pedophile Scandal
Scandal-plagued Prince Andrew dropped a huge bombshell, revealing he has agreed to give up his royal titles after discussions with his brother, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The now former Duke of York, 65, released a statement on Friday, October 17, that he will be renouncing the title five years after stepping back from life as a working royal amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein debacle.
'Distracting' From the King's Work
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew shared in a statement.
He added: "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Andrew's Royal Downdfall
Andrew first stepped back from public duties as a working royal following his disastrous November 2019 BBC interview about his friendship with the late pedophile.
Epstein was found dead in his New York City prison cell in August of that year while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking involving underage girls.
Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped her son of all military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022, amid Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him.
The prince was still allowed to attend major family functions, including his mother's funeral and his brother's coronation.
'Sex With Me Was His Birthright'
Andrew always maintained his innocence against Giuffre's claims that she was forced to have sex with him as a minor in 2001.
The disgraced royal settled his lawsuit with Giuffre out of court in February 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
She died by suicide in April at her home in Western Australia.
Andrew had not seen the last of Giuffre's allegations against him, which emerged posthumously in her new memoir, Nobody's Girl, being published on October 21.
In one passage that has been released, she described the prince as being "entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."
Giuffre's Allegations From Beyond the Grave
The latest scandalous excerpts from Giuffre's memoir spurred the king to want Andrew to distance himself from the royal family even further, as his statement suggested.
She wrote about how he was first introduced as "Randy Andy," which came by way of his friend and Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre wrote that Maxwell woke her up one morning and told her: "It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!"
After Andrew arrived, she claimed that he was asked to guess how old she was, and knew she was a minor, while bringing his two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, into the conversation.
"The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. 'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy."
Giuffre then claimed, "As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon,'" referring to how she was about to become an adult.