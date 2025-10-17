Disgraced Prince Andrew Stripped of All Royal Titles After Brother King Charles Reaches 'Tipping Point; Over Epstein Pedophile Scandal

The latest scandalous excerpts from Giuffre's memoir spurred the king to want Andrew to distance himself from the royal family even further, as his statement suggested.

She wrote about how he was first introduced as "Randy Andy," which came by way of his friend and Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre wrote that Maxwell woke her up one morning and told her: "It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!"

After Andrew arrived, she claimed that he was asked to guess how old she was, and knew she was a minor, while bringing his two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, into the conversation.

"The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. 'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy."

Giuffre then claimed, "As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon,'" referring to how she was about to become an adult.