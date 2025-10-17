Simon Cowell's Health Scare: Music Mogul, 66, Revealed He Suffered Head Injury from Nasty Fall — Weeks After Bizarre Video Sparked 'Stroke' Rumors

The reality show judge showed off a real big bump on his noggin on Britain's Got Talent , after being forced to miss several episodes while recovering.

The famous reality TV judge was forced to miss two tapings after hitting his head.

Cowell was noticeably absent from the first two days of filming in Birmingham, England, sessions. English singer Stacey Solomon filled in for him.

The 66-year-old returned for the third day of filming sporting a bruise on his forehead. On Thursday, Cowell explained flatly, "I fell down some steps... and I bumped my head. But I'm fine now."

A show insider added: "Simon bumped his head when he stumbled on some steps. It's the sort of thing that can happen to anyone. And, thankfully, he's absolutely fine now."

And to show the TV judge can laugh at himself, he was welcomed back to the show by a choir made up of ambulance workers. Fellow judge Amanda Holden told him, "I thought they might be here in case anything went wrong with you again because you were poorly last week."

Taking the ribbing in stride, Cowell fired back, "I wish you had been around a couple of weeks ago when I actually bashed my head! Seriously – no one sang for me then!"