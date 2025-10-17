Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Identity of her 'Worst' Ever Talk Show Guest — An A-List Superstar Loved By Millions
Oct. 17 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Rosie O’Donnell has let slip her worst ever chat show guest during a rare television appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former prime time presenter, 63, was giving an insight into her career when she was quizzed about the numerous A-list stars she grilled on the Rosie O'Donnell Show back in the nineties.
Honest Admission
And when asked who her most difficult interviewee was, her answer came as a huge shock.
O’Donnell said: "One of the worst, who, I love the guy, but he's not good on talk shows: Keanu Reeves.
"He's so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question.
"I'd say, 'So, Keanu, how's it going? How are you feeling?' (He'd respond) 'Good.' We were live. We couldn't retape. I finally said after three minutes, 'You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.'"
'Not Good On Talk Shows'
That wasn’t the last O’Donnell saw of Reeves, 61, on her set either.
"But he did come back, and he got the hang of it," she added, before stressing the actor is "a lovely man and a good-hearted guy, so I don't wanna throw him under the bus."
While Reeves was her worst, speaking during an Australian talk show appearance, O’Donnell says her "favorite" guest is Barbra Streisand.
And another memorable one was none other than Martin Short.
"Because you come out and say, 'How you doing, Marty?' and it's over for you," O’Donnell recalled. "He stands up and he goes, 'I'm here!' He was the funniest and the nicest guy, so I would say Marty Short was definitely one of the best."
'A Lovely Man'
O’Donnell also looked back on her heated 1999 interview with actor Tom Selleck, where the pair went head to head over gun laws following the Columbine massacre.
"It was very awkward. I had never been unkind or controversial, but Columbine had just happened," O'Donnell shared.
"It was 1999. He had an ad in the magazines that said, 'I am the NRA. Shooting teaches children good values.' And I was so torn up about Columbine that I just didn't give up. And then, like an innocent idiot, I walked off-stage and said to my staff, 'Do you think that’ll get any press?'"
O’Donnell's admission about her former guest comes days after she trashed fellow comic and U.S. exile Ellen DeGeneres by revealing new details about their decades-long fallout.
She recalled her friendship with DeGeneres flamed out after the voice of Disney's Dory the fish revealed on live TV she wasn't friendly with her.
"That was, like, one of the most painful things that ever happened to me, in show business, in my life," she confessed. "I couldn't believe it. I have photos of her holding my newborn babies. I knew her for 30 years."
O'Donnell also said DeGeneres didn't support her when she came out as gay during a comedy set in February 2002, but she supported DeGeneres when she jumped outta the closet on her popular talk show in 1997.
"Instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite," O'Donnell complained.