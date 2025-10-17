Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Identity of her 'Worst' Ever Talk Show Guest — An A-List Superstar Loved By Millions

And when asked who her most difficult interviewee was, her answer came as a huge shock.

O’Donnell said: "One of the worst, who, I love the guy, but he's not good on talk shows: Keanu Reeves.

"He's so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question.

"I'd say, 'So, Keanu, how's it going? How are you feeling?' (He'd respond) 'Good.' We were live. We couldn't retape. I finally said after three minutes, 'You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.'"