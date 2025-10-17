Hailey Bieber Throws Shades at Husband Justin's Ex Selena Gomez While Discussing Years-Long Feud — 'I Didn't Ask for That'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber appeared to make a major dig at Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview, Bieber addressed her thoughts on Gomez, and she did not hold back, insisting she "doesn't feel competitive with people" who don't inspire her.
Haily Bieber Says It's 'Annoying Being Pitted Against Other People'
"It's always annoying being pitted against other people," she said. "I didn't ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that."
Hailey is married to Justin, and the couple shares son Jack, but due to the pop star dating Gomez on and off from 2010 to 2018, people tend to compare them.
"I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by," Hailey noted.
Hailey Bieber Recently Supported Selena Gomez
Although Hailey and Gomez have denied being in a long-rumored feud, even going as far as to pose in a picture together in 2022 in an attempt to squash gossip, people continue to speculate the two had a falling out over Justin.
Recently, Hailey went as far as to publicly show support for Gomez. At the end of 2024, she liked a social media message where Gomez posted a photo of her engagement ring Benny Blanco gave her. Then, in January, she thumbs-upped a message about the four Golden Globes nabbed by the musical comedy Emilia Pérez, starring Gomez.
Sources called Hailey out for the olive branches, though, insisting she was trying to get into Gomez's good graces.
Why Hailey Bieber Wanted to 'Bury the Ax' With Selena Gomez
"She likely knows Selena has never been more powerful and that she can't afford to have her as an enemy if she wants to be included in certain projects," an insider claimed. "Between Selena and Benny, there's a lot of mojo."
The source noted "circumstances" around Justin's star power have changed, as he "isn't quite the dominating force he once was – with his medical problems and the Sean 'Diddy' Combs (sexual abuse) rumors from when he was young."
"Meanwhile, Selena's star keeps rising, and I'm sure Hailey, who's no fool, took notice," they added. "She's clearly decided it's better to bury the ax and turn the page."
Justin Bieber's Meltdown Spared by Gomez's Engagement?
Even though it seems like Justin has moved on from Gomez with Hailey, RadarOnline.com reported in February he had a meltdown sparked by his former flame's engagement to Blanco, due to him once considering the music producer one of his "closest friends."
"Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena," a source claimed at the time. "In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way."
The insider information came on the heels ofJustin sharing bleary-eyed footage to his Instagram of him appearing to be on board a plane and rapping about getting high.
Some fans were alarmed by the clip, calling it "sad' and "desperate."
A source also dished Hailey was having a hard time, claiming she was "struggling with the emotional turmoil that many women experience after having a baby."
"Justin has been bearing the brunt of it," they added.