Hailey Bieber Throws Shades at Husband Justin's Ex Selena Gomez While Discussing Years-Long Feud — 'I Didn't Ask for That'

In a new interview, Bieber addressed her thoughts on Gomez, and she did not hold back, insisting she "doesn't feel competitive with people" who don't inspire her.

"It's always annoying being pitted against other people," she said. "I didn't ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that."

Hailey is married to Justin, and the couple shares son Jack, but due to the pop star dating Gomez on and off from 2010 to 2018, people tend to compare them.

"I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by," Hailey noted.