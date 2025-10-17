Conservative Activists Troll 'The View' Co-Hosts For Claiming 'They're Scared to Come On The Show' — 'Look Forward to The Invite!'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
An array of MAGA stars have fired back over Joy Behar's claims on The View that they've invited right-wing voices on the show but that they are too "scared" to appear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Far-left progressive Behar, 83, made the shocking claim, "I think that we should have more Republicans on the show. But they don't want to come on, they're scared of us."
'Explain to Us What You're Doing'
Behar shared how she wanted Republicans to "come on the show and explain to us what they're trying to do to this country."
The curious comment came directly after guest Cheryl Hines' heated exchange with the panel on Tuesday, October 14, where the panelists brutally grilled her about her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged lack of qualifications for the cabinet position, and controversial viewpoints.
The actress spent two segments fending off criticism of her husband, where she had to shout, "May I finish?" after a particularly harsh Sunny Hostin kept interrupting her.
After the segment, Whoopi Goldberg proudly crowed, "That's the great thing about The View, we want people to come and give their views, and everyone who comes here, we try to be respectful, and we ask tough questions."
'They Turned Me Down'
Republican congressman Byron Donalds said he's been ready and willing to appear on the show, writing on X, "Hey @TheView, my offer still stands. I’m ready when you are!"
"Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to come on The View. This is a lie. I’m happy to come by for a visit," conservative radio host and Outkick founder Clay Travis wrote on X.
Conservative activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been particularly vocal against transgender women in women's sports after competing against Lia Thomas during her collegiate career, said she offered to go on the show but was turned down.
"When I was pitched to go on, they said no lol, Gaines, 25, shared on X.
What Is a Woman documentarian and conservative pundit Matt Walsh dished that the same thing happened to him, writing on the platform, "For some reason, they’ve also turned me down."
Walsh even made a YouTube "audition" video, sharing what his calm and measured appearance would look like. He announced, "This is my heartfelt appeal to the ladies of The View. If they have me on, I promise we'll have a lovely and agreeable conversation. I'm widely regarded as the friendliest and most moderate conservative."
Hines' Heated Appearance
Hines was the closest The View has had to a conservative on the show in 2025, even though the former Democrat is now a political Independent.
But it was her marriage to one of the most controversial members of President Donald Trump's cabinet that launched the barrage of questions about RFK Jr. This prevented Hines from discussing her new memoir, forcing her to instead fight off questions about his opinions and qualifications over the course of two segments.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum became visibly agitated over the nonstop barrage of critical questions and comments about her spouse.
Left-Leaning Guests Only
The View came under fire after a report from Media Research Center's NewsBusters analyzed the show's guests in the first half of 2025.
After crunching the numbers, it revealed that 102 left-wingers appeared on the daytime chat show to help echo the cohosts' liberal viewpoints with zero conservative guests to post challenges.