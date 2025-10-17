Conservative Activists Troll 'The View' Co-Hosts For Claiming 'They're Scared to Come On The Show' — 'Look Forward to The Invite!'

Republican congressman Byron Donalds said he's been ready and willing to appear on the show, writing on X, "Hey @TheView, my offer still stands. I’m ready when you are!"

"Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to come on The View. This is a lie. I’m happy to come by for a visit," conservative radio host and Outkick founder Clay Travis wrote on X.

Conservative activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been particularly vocal against transgender women in women's sports after competing against Lia Thomas during her collegiate career, said she offered to go on the show but was turned down.

"When I was pitched to go on, they said no lol, Gaines, 25, shared on X.

What Is a Woman documentarian and conservative pundit Matt Walsh dished that the same thing happened to him, writing on the platform, "For some reason, they’ve also turned me down."

Walsh even made a YouTube "audition" video, sharing what his calm and measured appearance would look like. He announced, "This is my heartfelt appeal to the ladies of The View. If they have me on, I promise we'll have a lovely and agreeable conversation. I'm widely regarded as the friendliest and most moderate conservative."