'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Gets in Shouting Match With Cheryl Hines Over Her Husband RFK Jr.'s Qualifications on Live Show — 'May I Finish?'
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Tempers flared on The View when ultra-liberal Sunny Hostin began attacking guest Cheryl Hines over her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s viewpoints, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former federal prosecutor tore into the actress, who was promoting her new memoir Unscripted, to the extent that Hines, 60, had to shout, "May I finish?" in response to fighting back against Hostin's claims against RFK Jr.'s alleged lack of qualifications for the cabinet position.
Sparks Fly on 'The View'
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg initially triggered Hines when she commented about RFK Jr., "I do want to say, you know, he's not a doctor and he's not a professional."
The Curb Your Enthusiasm star responded, "Just to be clear, 90% of secretaries of HHS have not been doctors," to which Hostin snapped, "But they've had a science background."
Hines pointed her finger in the air and countered that "One of Obama's Secretaries of HHS was an economist."
Hostin fired back, "The majority of them that haven't had medical backgrounds have a science background."
As Hines was about to respond, Goldberg, 69, interrupted to take the show to a commercial break. The actress boldly stated that she was ready to counter both women's claims against her husband's qualifications as soon as the taping resumed
Tempers Flare Between Hostin and Hines
Taking a break only heated things up, as Hines picked up her second segment where her first left off.
She turned to Hostin and explained how RFK Jr. "dedicated his career" as an environmental lawyer to suing big companies over toxins that have been "affecting people's healthcare, people's health."
While rattling off his other achievements in fighting against cancer-causing chemicals, Hostin interrupted Hines to tell her, "But the problem respectfully is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history."
"Less qualified than an economist? How is that possible?" said a dumbfounded Hines, looking taken aback.
'May I Finish?'
The Flight Attendant star said about her husband, "He has spent his career studying toxins, studying people's health. Fighting for one guy who was using Roundup for his job," to which Hostin retorted, "He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. I think it's just a hazardous thing," which received a round of applause from the audience.
Joy Behar attempted to cool down temperatures in the room, noting, "Some of it's good and some of it's not, that's the point," and Hines somewhat agreed.
"Listen, we all have different views here. When you say misinformation, disinformation, we could go back to COVID when..." she continued as Hostin interrupted her guest to say, "he connected circumcision to autism."
Hines had had enough at that point, angrily telling Hostin, "May I finish?"
Goldberg hopped in and made it clear their guest was allowed to complete what she wanted to say, and Hines continued with her train of thought.
A 'Difficult Decision'
Hines and RFK Jr. married in 2014, when both were staunch Democrats.
However, the former attorney endorsed Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024 after bowing out of the race against Kamala Harris while he was running as an Independent.
"So with Bobby, that was a very difficult decision to make with President Trump," Hines revealed on The View before things went awry. "At the end of the day, President Trump and Bobby sat down and talked, and yes, they did have a lot of common goals."