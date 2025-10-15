'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Gets in Shouting Match With Cheryl Hines Over Her Husband RFK Jr.'s Qualifications on Live Show — 'May I Finish?'

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg initially triggered Hines when she commented about RFK Jr., "I do want to say, you know, he's not a doctor and he's not a professional."

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star responded, "Just to be clear, 90% of secretaries of HHS have not been doctors," to which Hostin snapped, "But they've had a science background."

Hines pointed her finger in the air and countered that "One of Obama's Secretaries of HHS was an economist."

Hostin fired back, "The majority of them that haven't had medical backgrounds have a science background."

As Hines was about to respond, Goldberg, 69, interrupted to take the show to a commercial break. The actress boldly stated that she was ready to counter both women's claims against her husband's qualifications as soon as the taping resumed