EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Has 'Killed Off' Any Chance of True Reconciliation With Royals Due to One 'Laughable' Anecdote

Meghan Markle's recent attempt to show her "authentic" self has backfired spectacularly – with senior royals said to be "rolling their eyes" over what one insider told RadarOnline.com is being seen by the royal family as a "tone-deaf and laughable" anecdote about her time with The Firm.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex sparked fresh tension during a recent appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, where she joked about being required to wear nude pantyhose during royal duties – calling it "inauthentic" and saying she hadn't "seen pantyhose since the '80s."

Though Meghan framed the remark as light-hearted, palace sources say it was seen as another unnecessary jab at the royal institution she left behind.