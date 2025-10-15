EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Has 'Killed Off' Any Chance of True Reconciliation With Royals Due to One 'Laughable' Anecdote
Oct. 15 2025, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's recent attempt to show her "authentic" self has backfired spectacularly – with senior royals said to be "rolling their eyes" over what one insider told RadarOnline.com is being seen by the royal family as a "tone-deaf and laughable" anecdote about her time with The Firm.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex sparked fresh tension during a recent appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, where she joked about being required to wear nude pantyhose during royal duties – calling it "inauthentic" and saying she hadn't "seen pantyhose since the '80s."
Though Meghan framed the remark as light-hearted, palace sources say it was seen as another unnecessary jab at the royal institution she left behind.
The Comment That Sparked Palace Fury
A palace insider said: "That one silly comment about pantyhose said more than she realized. It came across as mocking the traditions that define the monarchy – the very same traditions she once tried to be part of. It's small, but it's telling. People inside the palace think it just reinforces that she doesn't respect what those roles mean."
Another royal source was even blunter, saying the remark has "closed the door" on any serious reconciliation between Meghan and the family – as her husband Harry tries to reconcile with them and worm his way back into a role as a working royal.
"There was a fragile peace forming between them, especially since the King's health became a private concern," the insider said.
"But this kind of thing makes it impossible. She's still laughing at the system while claiming she wants healing – and that's something future king William, in particular, finds hard to stomach."
From Light Joke to Deep Divide
The controversy began after Markle released the second series of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan in late August. While the program avoids direct mention of the royal family, its accompanying press tour stirred headlines after her comments about "authenticity" as a Duchess.
Asked whether it was difficult to be relatable while holding a royal title, Meghan said: "No, I don't find… I'm just being myself. So I think, probably, it was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal. I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very myself."
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield branded the anecdote "ludicrous," saying: "Insinuating that nude tights are somehow archaic while promoting a TV series where she's glued to a kitchen being Susie Homemaker."
Another commentator called the show "vacuous, smiley, and cringey," accusing Meghan of "manufactured relatability."
'Wearying' For King Charles
Sources close to the royal household say the real fallout isn't about fashion – it's about frustration.
"For King Charles this kind of thing is wearying," one source said.
"Charles has tried to take a gentle, dignified approach with Harry and Meghan, but when she keeps making digs like this, it chips away at any chance of rebuilding trust. It's not malicious, but it's thoughtless – and the royal family sees that as just as damaging."
Another palace insider said it was "deeply sad" to see how far relations had deteriorated.
"William once hoped there might be a way back for his brother and Meghan, but moments like this make it harder to believe," they said.
"It's a tragedy, really – Harry and William's mother would have wanted the family united, but that's never going to happen now."
'Unbothered' Meghan Moves On
As for Markle, friends say she's "unbothered" by the criticism.
"She sees it as harmless fun," said one Los Angeles-based acquaintance.
"She's moved on from that world – she's focused on her projects and her family. If people want to be offended over pantyhose, that's on them."