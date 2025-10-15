'She is Nauseating': Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed for Comparing Herself to the Obamas — as She Talks About Netflix Deal 'Downgrade'

Markle attempted to glam up her disastrous Netflix failures by making it seem like she and Harry now have even bigger opportunities on the horizon with their scaled-back deal.

The former Suits star called it "exciting, because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, and then at the same time, to be able to shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix, but has a home somewhere else."

Markle cryptically continued: "So for our non-scripted team and our scripted team, we've been doing a lot of content development that can meet different rooms."

Her comparison to the Obamas was met with ridicule online.

"She couldn’t resist name-dropping the Obamas when talking about her much-downgraded 'first-look' Netflix deal. Clearly, she knows the deal’s a dud, so she tossed in the Obama name clout to prop it up," one person sneered on X.

A second snarked: "Comparing Archewell to the Obamas’ Higher Ground is like comparing a school play to a Spielberg production." A third user called Markle's comparison "nauseating."