Donald Trump Asked For Inside Information from Queen Camilla on Meghan Markle During U.K. State Visit — 'What's The Gossip?'

Trump and First Lady Melania were in the U.K. on an official state visit, and the couple spent time with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as Camilla and King Charles.

"Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful," Trump said during a speech at the state dinner on September 17.

During one of his speeches, he made a subtle dig at Markle's husband, Prince Harry, who, along with his wife, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

He said: "I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing. We've gotten to know you, and I think you're going to have unbelievable success in the future."