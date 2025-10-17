Donald Trump Asked For Inside Information from Queen Camilla on Meghan Markle During U.K. State Visit — 'What's The Gossip?'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump asked for "gossip" regarding Meghan Markle during his visit to the U.K. last month.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, reportedly quizzed Queen Camilla about the Duchess, querying "what's the gossip on Meghan then?"
On The Hunt For Gossip?
Trump and First Lady Melania were in the U.K. on an official state visit, and the couple spent time with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as Camilla and King Charles.
"Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful," Trump said during a speech at the state dinner on September 17.
During one of his speeches, he made a subtle dig at Markle's husband, Prince Harry, who, along with his wife, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
He said: "I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing. We've gotten to know you, and I think you're going to have unbelievable success in the future."
'Not A Fan' Of Meghan Markle
Trump has always made it clear he is "not a fan" of Markle, 44.
"I would say this, and she has probably heard that, I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it," Trump said in 2020.
He also made a quip about Markle while addressing questions surrounding whether or not he may deport Harry from the U.S. due to his past drug use.
Speaking in February, he said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
RadarOnline.com revealed this week the Duchess has "killed off" any chance she has of a reconciliation with the royals due to her "tone deaf" anecdote from her time with The Firm.
Markle Doesn't 'Respect' the Royals
The Duchess sparked fresh tension during a recent appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, where she joked about being required to wear nude pantyhose during royal duties – calling it "inauthentic" and saying she hadn't "seen pantyhose since the '80s."
Though Markle framed the remark as light-hearted, palace sources say it was seen as another unnecessary jab at the royal institution she left behind.
A palace insider said: "That one silly comment about pantyhose said more than she realized. It came across as mocking the traditions that define the monarchy – the very same traditions she once tried to be part of.
"It's small, but it's telling. People inside the palace think it just reinforces that she doesn't respect what those roles mean."
Another royal source was even blunter, saying the remark has "closed the door" on any serious reconciliation between Markle and the family, as her husband, Harry, tries to reconcile with them and worm his way back into a role as a working royal.
"There was a fragile peace forming between them, especially since the King's health became a private concern," the insider claimed.
"But this kind of thing makes it impossible. She's still laughing at the system while claiming she wants healing – and that's something future king William, in particular, finds hard to stomach."