Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Asked For Inside Information from Queen Camilla on Meghan Markle During U.K. State Visit — 'What's The Gossip?'

picture of Donald Trump and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump asked for 'gossip' surrounding Meghan Markle during his state visit to the U.K. last month.

Oct. 17 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump asked for "gossip" regarding Meghan Markle during his visit to the U.K. last month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, reportedly quizzed Queen Camilla about the Duchess, querying "what's the gossip on Meghan then?"

Article continues below advertisement

On The Hunt For Gossip?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Queen Camilla, king Charles, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump asked Queen Camilla, far left, for inside information while in the company of royals.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump and First Lady Melania were in the U.K. on an official state visit, and the couple spent time with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as Camilla and King Charles.

"Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful," Trump said during a speech at the state dinner on September 17.

During one of his speeches, he made a subtle dig at Markle's husband, Prince Harry, who, along with his wife, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

He said: "I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing. We've gotten to know you, and I think you're going to have unbelievable success in the future."

Article continues below advertisement

'Not A Fan' Of Meghan Markle

Pictiure of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Trump has gone on record previously saying he's 'not a fan' of Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has always made it clear he is "not a fan" of Markle, 44.

"I would say this, and she has probably heard that, I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it," Trump said in 2020.

He also made a quip about Markle while addressing questions surrounding whether or not he may deport Harry from the U.S. due to his past drug use.

Speaking in February, he said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

RadarOnline.com revealed this week the Duchess has "killed off" any chance she has of a reconciliation with the royals due to her "tone deaf" anecdote from her time with The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle Doesn't 'Respect' the Royals

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president branded Markle 'terrible' while discussing Prince Harry.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Disrespecting Princess Diana’s Memory' With Paris Video Near Crash Site — and Left Husband Prince Harry 'Disgusted'

Photo of Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Constitutional Change Prince William is 'Determined' to Enact When He Becomes King

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess sparked fresh tension during a recent appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, where she joked about being required to wear nude pantyhose during royal duties – calling it "inauthentic" and saying she hadn't "seen pantyhose since the '80s."

Though Markle framed the remark as light-hearted, palace sources say it was seen as another unnecessary jab at the royal institution she left behind.

A palace insider said: "That one silly comment about pantyhose said more than she realized. It came across as mocking the traditions that define the monarchy – the very same traditions she once tried to be part of.

"It's small, but it's telling. People inside the palace think it just reinforces that she doesn't respect what those roles mean."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle has ruined chances of a royal reunion due to 'tone deaf' fashion anecdote, claim insiders.

Another royal source was even blunter, saying the remark has "closed the door" on any serious reconciliation between Markle and the family, as her husband, Harry, tries to reconcile with them and worm his way back into a role as a working royal.

"There was a fragile peace forming between them, especially since the King's health became a private concern," the insider claimed.

"But this kind of thing makes it impossible. She's still laughing at the system while claiming she wants healing – and that's something future king William, in particular, finds hard to stomach."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.