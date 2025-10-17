Pentagon Rages Over Gay Military Netflix Show and Brands it 'Woke Garbage'... After Pete Hegseth Complained About Soldiers in 'Dresses' During Speech

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson went off in a statement about the TV show, as he said: "Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight."

Wilson added: "We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix, whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children."

Reaction to the Petangon's statement was mixed, as one person said: "I think they need to focus on their job instead of what Netflix has out. Get to work, nobody cares if they like or dislike a show or movie, musical artist."

Another added: "This administration is the most fragile snowflakes ever."