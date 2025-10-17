Pentagon Rages Over Gay Military Netflix Show and Brands it 'Woke Garbage'... After Pete Hegseth Complained About Soldiers in 'Dresses' During Speech
Oct. 17 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
America may be falling apart, according to many, but the Pentagon is pouring its efforts into bashing a show on Netflix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new series, Boots, which focuses on a closeted gay Marine recruit played by Miles Heizer, is already a huge hit for the giant streamer.
What Did the Pentagon Say?
Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson went off in a statement about the TV show, as he said: "Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight."
Wilson added: "We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix, whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children."
Reaction to the Petangon's statement was mixed, as one person said: "I think they need to focus on their job instead of what Netflix has out. Get to work, nobody cares if they like or dislike a show or movie, musical artist."
Another added: "This administration is the most fragile snowflakes ever."
Pete Hegseth Goes Off On Military
However, one Trump supporter defended the statement and reacted, "It appears that Netflix is actively working to dismantle our country and cause as much chaos as possible as it does so."
Last month, Pete Hegseth appeared to suffer a meltdown while giving a speech to top generals, ranting about what he wants to see moving forward in the military; however, his words were not well-received by his audience.
"We became 'the woke department.' Not anymore. We're done with that s---," he went off during the speech in Quantico, Virginia.
The 45-year-old continued: "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris."
The Secretary of Defense then made clear he wants to do away with "superficial individual expression."
"The era of unprofessional appearance is over," Hegseth declared. "No more beardos." And if soldiers don't adhere to the rules, others have every right to "bully" them, at least that is what the former Fox News personality hinted at during his meltdown.
He said: "Leading war fighters toward the goals of high, gender-neutral and uncompromising standards in order to forge a cohesive, formidable and lethal Department of War is not toxic,” and added words, including "bullying," "hazing," and "toxic," have been “weaponized and bastardized."
Hegseth confirmed: "That's why today at my direction, we're undertaking a full review of the department's definitions of so-called toxic leadership, bullying, and hazing to empower leaders to enforce standards without fear of retribution or second-guessing."
Elon Musk Rages Over Pro-Trans Themes In Netflix Shows
Just days after Hegseth's rant, Elon Musk also threw his two cents in when it comes to "woke nonsense," and once again, Netflix was in the line of fire.
The 54-year-old billionaire reposted comments bashing pro-trans themes in children's shows on the popular streamer, including CoComelon Lane, which features, according to controversial user Ian Miles Cheong, "interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag. This is the woke version of Bacha Bazi."
Musk responded "true" to another person's claim that "Transgender propaganda isn’t just quietly lurking in the background on Netflix, they are actively pushing it on users."
The Tesla boss also urged his followers to "cancel" Netflix.