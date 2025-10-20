Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Virginia Roberts

Virginia Giuffre Feared She 'Might Die As A Sex Slave' And Was Repeatedly 'Chocked, Beaten and Bloodied' Working for Jeffrey Epstein

picture of Virginia Giuffre , prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre says she was 'choked, beaten, and bloodied' while working as a 'sex slave' for Jeffrey Epstein

Oct. 20 2025, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Virginia Giuffre feared she "might die as a sex slave" while working for Jeffrey Epstein, her bombshell posthumous memoir claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Andrew's accuser book, which was published six months after she died, will also feature allegations she slept with the Duke of York three times.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Habitually Used And Humiliated'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo Virginia Giuffre
Source: mega

Giuffre claimed her childhood eating disorder was 'only encouraged' while working for Epstein..

Article continues below advertisement

And on one of those occasions, she claims to have been involved in an orgy with Epstein, Andrew and eight other young women on the financier's 72-acre island, Little Saint James, which he nicknamed "Little Saint Jeff's."

Andrew, who reached a financial settlement of a reported $12million with Giuffre in 2022, has always denied any wrongdoing.

In a disturbing extract Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre paints a sinister picture of Epstein's sex trafficking network, saying the girls were required to look "childlike" and that her childhood eating disorder was "only encouraged".

She writes: "In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people,

"I was habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied. I believed that I might die a sex slave."

Article continues below advertisement

Sex 'Three Times' With Andrew

prince andrew royal
Source: MEGA

Guiffre claims in her memoir she had sex with Prince Andrew three times.

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre claims Epstein subjected her to sadomasochistic sex which caused her "so much pain that I prayed I would black out".

Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a person under the age of 18. He was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019, while Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years in 2022 for finding girls for Epstein to abuse.

In the book, Giuffre explains how she first met Andrew in March 2001, claiming Maxwell woke her up and told her she was going to have a "special day" and "just like Cinderella" she would meet a "handsome prince".

She says that when she met Andrew later that day, Maxwell told him to guess her age.

Article continues below advertisement

Brutal Demands

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre claims Ghislaine Maxwell told her 'to do for him (Andrew) what you do for Jeffrey' before alleged sex session.

READ MORE ON NEWS
AI photo of pilot Donald Trump and Fighter Jet

'Dementia Don' Under Fire! Trump Slammed for 'Disgusting' AI Video Showing Him Flying a Fighter Jet and Dumping Sewage on No Kings Protesters — 'Unacceptable on Every Level'

photos of virginiagiuffre, jeffrey epstein and prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre's Heartbreaking Secret: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser 'Lost Her Baby Days After Having an Orgy With Prince Andrew and Eight Girls'

Article continues below advertisement

The prince, who was then 41, "guessed correctly" that she was 17, recalling how he said: "My daughters are just a little younger than you."

Later that night, Giuffre claims she went to Tramp nightclub in London, with Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell, where the prince "sweated profusely".

Giuffre wrote that on the way back to Maxwell's house afterwards, she was told: "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."

She claims they had sex back at the house, adding: "He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein paid Giuffre $15,000 for sleeping with Prince Andrew, she claims in memoir.

"The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: 'You did well. The prince had fun.'"

Giuffre wrote that "she didn't feel so great", adding: "Soon, Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy' — a lot of money."

She claims they had sex for a second time around a month later at Epstein's New York townhouse.

Meanwhile, the third occasion was on Epstein's "paedo island" as part of what Giuffre called an orgy with eight other women

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.