Virginia Giuffre Feared She 'Might Die As A Sex Slave' And Was Repeatedly 'Chocked, Beaten and Bloodied' Working for Jeffrey Epstein

And on one of those occasions, she claims to have been involved in an orgy with Epstein, Andrew and eight other young women on the financier's 72-acre island, Little Saint James, which he nicknamed "Little Saint Jeff's."

Andrew, who reached a financial settlement of a reported $12million with Giuffre in 2022, has always denied any wrongdoing.

In a disturbing extract Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre paints a sinister picture of Epstein's sex trafficking network, saying the girls were required to look "childlike" and that her childhood eating disorder was "only encouraged".

She writes: "In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people,

"I was habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied. I believed that I might die a sex slave."