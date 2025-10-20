Virginia Giuffre Feared She 'Might Die As A Sex Slave' And Was Repeatedly 'Chocked, Beaten and Bloodied' Working for Jeffrey Epstein
Oct. 20 2025, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre feared she "might die as a sex slave" while working for Jeffrey Epstein, her bombshell posthumous memoir claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Andrew's accuser book, which was published six months after she died, will also feature allegations she slept with the Duke of York three times.
'I Was Habitually Used And Humiliated'
And on one of those occasions, she claims to have been involved in an orgy with Epstein, Andrew and eight other young women on the financier's 72-acre island, Little Saint James, which he nicknamed "Little Saint Jeff's."
Andrew, who reached a financial settlement of a reported $12million with Giuffre in 2022, has always denied any wrongdoing.
In a disturbing extract Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre paints a sinister picture of Epstein's sex trafficking network, saying the girls were required to look "childlike" and that her childhood eating disorder was "only encouraged".
She writes: "In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people,
"I was habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied. I believed that I might die a sex slave."
Sex 'Three Times' With Andrew
Giuffre claims Epstein subjected her to sadomasochistic sex which caused her "so much pain that I prayed I would black out".
Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a person under the age of 18. He was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019, while Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years in 2022 for finding girls for Epstein to abuse.
In the book, Giuffre explains how she first met Andrew in March 2001, claiming Maxwell woke her up and told her she was going to have a "special day" and "just like Cinderella" she would meet a "handsome prince".
She says that when she met Andrew later that day, Maxwell told him to guess her age.
Brutal Demands
The prince, who was then 41, "guessed correctly" that she was 17, recalling how he said: "My daughters are just a little younger than you."
Later that night, Giuffre claims she went to Tramp nightclub in London, with Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell, where the prince "sweated profusely".
Giuffre wrote that on the way back to Maxwell's house afterwards, she was told: "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."
She claims they had sex back at the house, adding: "He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.
"The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: 'You did well. The prince had fun.'"
Giuffre wrote that "she didn't feel so great", adding: "Soon, Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy' — a lot of money."
She claims they had sex for a second time around a month later at Epstein's New York townhouse.
Meanwhile, the third occasion was on Epstein's "paedo island" as part of what Giuffre called an orgy with eight other women