EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Most Gruesome Revelations From Virginia Giuffre's Memoir — From No-Condom Rapes to Mystery 'Miscarriage', Internal Bleeding and Lifelong Sex Nightmares
Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew's alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre recounts in her forthcoming memoir the most disturbing details yet of her years as Jeffrey Epstein's teenage prey – from being subjected to unprotected rapes and undergoing a drugged-up "mystery miscarriage" to internal bleeding and what she calls lifelong sex nightmares.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the most gruesome contents of her autobiography Nobody's Girl – not on shelves until 21 October – which was co-written with journalist Amy Wallace before Giuffre's death by suicide in April, aged 41. Giuffre describes a cycle of violence and trauma that began when she was 16 and trafficked by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Horrific Physical Toll of Epstein's Abuse
The book's most shocking revelations center on the physical toll of that abuse – including an episode of severe internal bleeding and a hospital visit Epstein allegedly arranged to conceal her age.
Giuffre writes that she first began bleeding heavily after returning to New York in the summer of 2001. "I was not in great shape," she says. "Then one night I woke in a pool of blood."
Epstein, she claims, took her to a private hospital, where he "lied to make me appear older" and whispered to a doctor about her care. "I had a tiny incision near my belly button, consistent with keyhole surgery for an ectopic pregnancy," she writes.
"But Epstein told me I'd had a miscarriage, which is something altogether different." She recalls being told by a medic that she might never be able to have children.
Emotional Scars and Exploitation
She says the episode left her physically scarred and emotionally shattered. "The one thing I remember clearly," Giuffre adds, also saying she was left "feeling hollowed out, as if a part of me had been taken and I would never get it back."
Giuffre also claims Epstein and the men he trafficked her to – whom she describes as "powerful and greedy" – never used protection.
"Epstein never wore a condom. Neither did the men he and Ghislaine trafficked me to," she writes. "I was treated like a disposable object, and no-one ever thought about what that would do to my body."
Threats That Kept Her Trapped
The memoir also describes Epstein's intimidation tactics. Giuffre alleges after one assault, Epstein showed her a photo of her younger brother and said, "We know where your brother goes to school."
He also warned her never to reveal "what goes on" at his homes. The threats, she says, kept her trapped until she fled his control in 2002.
Though she rebuilt a life in Australia with her husband, Robert, and their three children, Giuffre writes the trauma never left her. During a hospital stay in 2021, she said she was overwhelmed by flashbacks of the men who abused her.
"All feelings of sadness and shame overtook me," she recalls. "I was sick of the nightmares; greedy, heaving men on top of me, men whose faces I recognized and would never forget."
Final Years and Lingering Pain
The book reveals she had twice attempted suicide before her final death this year.
"My brain said, 'It would be better for everyone if you weren't here,'" she writes. "Unconsciousness would be a relief."
Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew – who has consistently denied them, saying he does not recall meeting her – were settled out of court in February 2022 for a sum reported in the millions. She said the money would go toward her charity, Speak Out, Act, Reclaim.
Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison cell in 2019, aged 66, while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell, now 63, is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida federal prison.