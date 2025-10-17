Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Orders George Santos Be Released From Prison... After Disgraced Former GOP Rep. Sobbed in Court Over Lengthy Sentence

George Santos cried in court when sentenced.

Oct. 17 2025

Donald Trump has once again thrown a life vest to a fellow supporter behind bars, as he has ordered the release of George Santos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, October 17, the controversial president took to Truth Social to announce he has commuted the disgraced former GOP rep.'s prison sentence.

What Did Trump Say About Santos?

Trump ordered the release of disgraced rep., Santos.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," the 79-year-old wrote on the right-leaning platform. "Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck, George, have a great life!"

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges shortly after taking office. Following his plea, Santos was given the maximum sentence of 87 months, or seven years and three months, behind bars. His team had previously begged for a more lenient two-year sentence.

Before the sentence was handed out, an emotional Santos told the court he was "humbled" and "chastised" and realized he had betrayed his constituents' trust.

"I offer my deepest apologies," he said, adding, "I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead."

Santos is a 'Pathological Liar'

Santos had been sentenced to over seven years behind bars.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert was not moved at all, as she raged, "Where is your remorse? Where do I see it?"

Santos faced multiple federal fraud counts relating to 2022 fraudulent activity, reportedly used campaign contributions to support his luxurious lifestyle, which included Botox treatments. The New York Republican served barely a year in Congress before his House colleagues kicked him out in 2023.

Prosecutors, despite his guilty plea, labeled Santos "a pathological liar" and added, "Santos will continue to deceive and defraud for years to come. That is especially true given Santos’s craven efforts to leverage his lawbreaking as a springboard to celebrity and riches."

Despite Santos being buried by his fellow reps, Trump felt different, explaining on Truth Social that the former politician was somewhat of a "'rogue,' but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison."

Santos Cries About Prison Conditions

Santos had plead guilty to fraud and identity theft charges.

According to NBC News, the president decided to give Santos another chance after several pals and allies of his made appeals for his clemency. Trump is also said to have received a letter Santos penned from prison describing his living conditions.

"The bathroom, though, deserves its own horror novel," Santos said in the letter. "The closest thing I can compare it to is an abandoned gym locker room from a forgotten high school—grim, damp, smelling of mildew and regret. You don’t go in there without flip-flops and prayer.

He added at the time: "It’s been just over a week now, but I can tell you this much: when people say 'prison sucks,' they aren’t just talking about the bars and the bunks."

Trump reportedly received a letter penned by Trump about the conditions of the prison.

Santos was elected in 2022, flipping a wealthy district representing parts of Queens and Long Island for the GOP. However, he faced scrutiny and questions about his past before he was sworn into office.

He was accused of lying about his credentials, living his past life as a drag queen, and stealing fundraiser money from a veteran for his terminally ill dog that allegedly had to be put down as a result.

