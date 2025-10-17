Trump Orders George Santos Be Released From Prison... After Disgraced Former GOP Rep. Sobbed in Court Over Lengthy Sentence

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," the 79-year-old wrote on the right-leaning platform. "Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck, George, have a great life!"

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges shortly after taking office. Following his plea, Santos was given the maximum sentence of 87 months, or seven years and three months, behind bars. His team had previously begged for a more lenient two-year sentence.

Before the sentence was handed out, an emotional Santos told the court he was "humbled" and "chastised" and realized he had betrayed his constituents' trust.

"I offer my deepest apologies," he said, adding, "I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead."