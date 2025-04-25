Your tip
George Santos SOBS in Court as Judge Slams 'Where's Your Remorse?' — As Former US Rep. Sentenced to Over 7 Years Behind Bars for Fraud and Identity Theft

Photo of George Santos
Source: MEGA

George Santos's tears did not fool the judge as she sentenced him to years behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos openly sobbed in court Friday afternoon, as he was sentenced to more than seven years in a federal prison for lying about his life story to voters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Santos pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges shortly after taking office.

george santos rather go to jail disclose paid bail jpg
Source: Mega

Santos served barely a year in office.

The ex-politician was given the maximum sentence of 87 month, or seven years and three months, behind bars. His team had begged for a more lenient two-year sentence.

Before the reveal, a teary-eye Santos told the court he was "humbled" and "chastised" and realized he had betrayed his constituents' trust.

"I offer my deepest apologies," he said, adding: "I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead."

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert apparently wasn't falling for it, and lashed out at Santos, questioning: "Where is your remorse? Where do I see it?" before handing down her ruling.

george santos cameo drag queen kitara per video
Source: MEGA

Santos pleaded guilty in 2022.

Santos, 36, pleaded guilty to multiple federal fraud counts relating to 2022 fraudulent activity, reportedly used campaign contributions to support his luxurious lifestyle – which included Botox treatments.

The New York Republican served barely a year in Congress before his House colleagues kicked him out in 2023.

A House Ethics Committee report alleged: "Representative Santos was frequently in debt, had an abysmal credit score, and relied on an ever-growing wallet of high-interest credit cards to fund his luxury spending habits.

"He occasionally deposited large amounts of cash that he has never accounted for, moved money between his various bank accounts in a highly suspicious manner, and made over $240,000 cash withdrawals for unknown purposes."

cnn kaitlan collins mike lawler exchange southern border george santos
Source: MEGA

The 36-year-old had asked for leniency.

Prosecutors had argued that despite his guilty plea, Santos is "a pathological liar" who isn't actually remorseful about his actions.

They said: "It is abundantly clear that, without a substantial deterrent, Santos will continue to deceive and defraud for years to come. That is especially true given Santos’s craven efforts to leverage his lawbreaking as a springboard to celebrity and riches."

Lawyers pointed out the flippant name of his weekly podcast, called Pants on Fire with George Santos, which they called “a perfect crystallization of his lack of genuine contrition and his tone-deaf efforts to continue turning lies into dollars."

Santos didn’t speak before entering court Friday, but he told The Associated Press a day earlier that he was resigned to his fate.

"I’m doing as well as any human being would be doing given the circumstances," Santos wrote in a text message on Thursday, adding that he was "ready to face the music."

Santos was elected in 2022, flipping a wealthy district representing parts of Queens and Long Island for the GOP. However, he faced scrutiny and questions about his past before he was even sworn into office.

The first-term representative was accused of lying about his credentials, living his past life as a drag queen, and stealing fundraiser money from a veteran for his terminally ill dog that allegedly had to be put down as a result.

But it doesn't look like he is done fighting quite yet.

Asked this month on his podcast whether he planned to press President Donald Trump for a pardon, Santos said, "You bet your sweet a-- I would."

