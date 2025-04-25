George Santos SOBS in Court as Judge Slams 'Where's Your Remorse?' — As Former US Rep. Sentenced to Over 7 Years Behind Bars for Fraud and Identity Theft

The ex-politician was given the maximum sentence of 87 month, or seven years and three months, behind bars. His team had begged for a more lenient two-year sentence.

Before the reveal, a teary-eye Santos told the court he was "humbled" and "chastised" and realized he had betrayed his constituents' trust.

"I offer my deepest apologies," he said, adding: "I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead."

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert apparently wasn't falling for it, and lashed out at Santos, questioning: "Where is your remorse? Where do I see it?" before handing down her ruling.