The Reason Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Split After Whirlwind 8-Month Romance Exposed... and How the Movie Star Has 'Killed' Any Hope of a Reconciliation

After an eight-month-long whirlwind romance, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have gone their separate ways, and insiders claimed the split was due to the pair not being able to "figure it out as a couple," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead of trying to force the May-December relationship to work after nearly a year of dating, insiders said Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, "ended up realizing that they should keep it professional."