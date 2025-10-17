The Reason Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Split After Whirlwind 8-Month Romance Exposed... and How the Movie Star Has 'Killed' Any Hope of a Reconciliation
Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
After an eight-month-long whirlwind romance, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have gone their separate ways, and insiders claimed the split was due to the pair not being able to "figure it out as a couple," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead of trying to force the May-December relationship to work after nearly a year of dating, insiders said Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, "ended up realizing that they should keep it professional."
Split After 8 Months Details
The insiders reportedly noted while the ex-couple weren't a romantic match, "they wanted to save the future of their friendship and their movie."
Since they were romantically linked in February, many critics suggested the relationship was nothing more than a PR stunt.
Cruise was said to be "showering Ana with gifts" and the pair were spotted at star-studded events, including David Beckham's 50th birthday party and the recent Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.
Despite Cruise's grand gestures, the romance just couldn't cut it. And while the relationship failed to make it a full year, insiders insisted the romance was real.
The source claimed: "They got together to see if they would be able to work together, and that developed into something more, which neither of them expected. Like any good movie, it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana."
Insiders also noted Cruise's dating history has been complicated because "people either fall in love with him or jump off the train because it's too hard to keep up."
Cruise Was 'Hard to Resist'
According to sources, the 37-year-old actress was no different than Cruise's past flings and found the action flick hero "hard to resist."
Unlike some of Cruise's past breakups, sources claimed there has been "no pettiness" since both realized their future together is best kept to a friendship.
While the split is said to be amicable, insiders did not entertain the possibility of a reconciliation because the Top Gun star "usually doesn't go back to the well."
Over the course of their relationship, many critics suggested the romance wouldn't last due to Cruise's strict Scientology practice.
Scientology Influence on Relationship
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed de Armas dipped her toes in the Church of Scientology, where Cruise has been a prominent member for decades.
An insider previously said: "Tom has always been upfront that Scientology comes first in his life, and Ana hasn't pushed back – she's welcomed it.
"She's been sitting down with leading members of the church and taking a real interest. For Tom, that means the world. He feels he's finally with someone who won't just tolerate his beliefs, but actually embrace them."
When pressed on whether or not Scientology played a factor in the breakup, a separate source dismissed the idea.
The insider claimed the actor's religion did not impact the decision to part ways because the ex-couple "didn't go deep enough or last long enough for Scientology to make or break their relationship."