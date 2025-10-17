Ivanka's Childhood Crush Revealed... and He's a Trump-Bashing Music Superstar Who Slated Prez's Daughter in Social Media Rant
Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump's childhood crush has been disclosed by her old brother Eric, and their dad Donald is not going to like it.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old businessman made the claims in his new memoir Under Siege, which officially hit shelves earlier this week.
Mystery Crush Revealed
He claimed Ivanka had a major crush on Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose when she was younger.
Eric penned: "She had a signed Axl Rose poster in her room in Trump Tower – her first crush, with tattoos, the trademark bandanna tied around his head, ripped jeans, and leather jacket."
He further explained that he remembered Ivanka, now 43, being a fan of the singer, now 63, while flying on a plane with his family on Election Day last year in November.
As they flew to Palm Beach from Michigan on Trump Force One, the song November Rain by Guns N' Roses had been playing.
However, Rose has voiced his criticism towards her father, who was elected as the 45th President of the United States in 2016. Late last year, he was elected as president for a second term.
Axl Rose Goes After Ivanka on Social Media
Some instances of the legendary rocker hitting back at Trump included in December 2016, when he had still been the president-elect at the time.
During a Guns N' Roses concert in Mexico City, the band brought fans on stage to destroy a piñata that resembled Trump.
He has also taken a jab at Ivanka in the past, such as in 2018 when she defended her father, who was facing accusations of inappropriate behavior.
"I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it," Ivanka said.
Rose responded by tweeting: "What's inappropriate is Ivanka Trump being part of the White House administration."
Axl Rose Rips Trump
The performer wrote on X: "What a joke. Not gonna solve anything in Chicago or anywhere else with any of that attention-seeking nonsense."
Back in 2020, Rose opened up about his "disdain" for the Trump administration in a tweet.
"My disdain 4 r current administration n' what I perceive as its threat to r democracy is no secret," he began.
"I'm not all that active w/social media n' tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don't really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc."
He continued: "I have. ... my political or social issue posts rn't about me. They're about the issue."
He then explained that his recent posts at the time had been "coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n' responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion)."
The performer added that he was "just a citizen" with "opinions" who "believes in my heart that ultimately I want what's best for not just r country but for humanity...
"Wildlife n' r environment n' other's as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree."