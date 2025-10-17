Ivanka's Childhood Crush Revealed... and He's a Trump-Bashing Music Superstar Who Slated Prez's Daughter in Social Media Rant

He claimed Ivanka had a major crush on Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose when she was younger.

Eric penned: "She had a signed Axl Rose poster in her room in Trump Tower – her first crush, with tattoos, the trademark bandanna tied around his head, ripped jeans, and leather jacket."

He further explained that he remembered Ivanka, now 43, being a fan of the singer, now 63, while flying on a plane with his family on Election Day last year in November.

As they flew to Palm Beach from Michigan on Trump Force One, the song November Rain by Guns N' Roses had been playing.

However, Rose has voiced his criticism towards her father, who was elected as the 45th President of the United States in 2016. Late last year, he was elected as president for a second term.