Son of Billionaire Fashion CEO 'Being Investigated by Police' Over Mogul's Mysterious 320Ft Hiking Plunge Death
Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The son of the billionaire founder of Mango fashion house has gone from witness to suspect in the shocking death of his father last year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Isak Andic was killed last December, in what was called at the time a terrible hiking accident.
Isak and his eldest son, Jonathan Andic, 44, had been walking along a popular path in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona, when Jonathan claimed he heard the sound of falling stones behind them.
According to initial reports, the son turned around just in time to see his 71-year-old father fall more than 300 feet off a cliff in an unfenced section of the trail.
Police initially ruled the death accidental, but inconsistencies in Jonathan's version of events kept popping up, and investigators now have more questions than answers.
Now, after a 10-month probe, the investigation is being treated as a possible homicide – and Jonathan is the main suspect.
Questions for Isak Andic's Son
Local police are now scouring the son's phone for any potential evidence, including photos of the scene that may have been deleted, his call logs, and where exactly the two were hiking before Isak's death.
Jonathan told cops he was walking just ahead of his father when he heard the rocks falling, but sources familiar with the probe say his version of events may not align with forensic evidence from the site.
Among the inconsistencies, Jonathan told officers in witness statements he'd left his car in one place, when it was later found in a different area. He also reportedly lied about not having taken any photos of the area, when in fact he had.
More questions arose when Isak's 52-year-old girlfriend, Spanish pro golfer Estefanía Knuth, told authorities that "the relationship between father and son was bad."
Family Maintains Jonathan Andic's Innocence
Jonathan was appointed vice president of Mango's board after his father's death. Family representatives have maintained his innocence, saying in a statement: "The Andic family has not commented, and will not comment, on Isak Andic’s death.
"It wishes to show respect for the ongoing proceedings and will continue co-operating fully with the authorities. The family is confident that this process will end soon and that Jonathan Andic’s innocence will be proven."
Mississippi Death Row Inmate's Last Words Alive Before Execution for Raping and Killing College Student: 'Thank You God for Giving Me the Peace That I Have'
Mango's Official Statement
Isak founded Mango in 1984, and was reportedly worth roughly $4.5billion when he died. A statement from the company at the time said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident.
"Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership, and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company. His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity, and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organization."
The statement continued: "His departure leaves a huge void, but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak, and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."
The company, which has 2,700 stores in 120 markets around the globe, set a personal record in sales last year, ringing up more than $3.8billion.