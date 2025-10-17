EXCLUSIVE: Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's Marriage Status Revealed... After Adriana de Moura Claimed the Tennis Pro 'Left' the 'RHOM' Star 'For Good'

As fans of RHOM know, Lemigova claimed she had slept with de Moura on the first part of the Season 7 reunion.

In the wake of RadarOnline.com confirming Martina Navratilova, 68, and Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, 53, were not getting divorced, Adriana de Moura, 59, spoke to a media outlet to put out some more shocking allegations about Lemigova and Navratilova, claiming the tennis pro had left the reality star "for good."

She said Lemigova told her about the mortician and cop casually over a glass of wine in their backyard.

In part two of the reunion, de Moura alleged Lemigova had had an affair with a Haitian mortician whom she bought a coffee maker for, and a cop.

"She had an affair when they were living in Paris, and Martina left her for good,” she added. "She had to grovel to Martina for four months to forgive her and bring her back. It’s a pattern of behavior. That’s who she truly is.”

"She’s weaponizing sexuality," de Moura said of Lemigova outing that on TV. "That’s what saddens me the most. Being an ally to this gay community … I’m not gay, but if I were, do you know the consequences of being outed on national television in that manner?"

"She was just bragging about it," she said. "She was just saying how Martina was annoying and boring, and Martina wasn't fun, because Julia’s all about the fun. And how she had these lovers, and then she’s talking about the Haitian lover and the cop lover."

"I feel like I was the victim of her intent to 'friend-gage' me and then later, use this, having a trump card in her pocket when she needed to come for me,” de Moura continued.

When asked if she would return to the show if Lemigova comes back, de Moura made it clear she is still interested in being on it.

"Trust has been broken. I think the world can see her for who she truly is at this point. I believe in second chances. At the same time, if there was a lot of repenting and apologizing and not wanting to be this person, perhaps, we could mend things,” she posed. "But the real Julia is out now. She has now proven that she is not the representation. She doesn’t have the sensitivities, doesn’t conduct [herself] by the unspoken codes of the LGBTQ+ community."