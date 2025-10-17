Your tip
Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives Of Miami
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova's Marriage Status Revealed... After Adriana de Moura Claimed the Tennis Pro 'Left' the 'RHOM' Star 'For Good'

Photo of Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova
Source: MEGA

Julia Lemigova admitted to sleeping with her costar Adriana de Moura while married to Martina Navratilova.

Oct. 17 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

In the wake of RadarOnline.com confirming Martina Navratilova, 68, and Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, 53, were not getting divorced, Adriana de Moura, 59, spoke to a media outlet to put out some more shocking allegations about Lemigova and Navratilova, claiming the tennis pro had left the reality star "for good."

As fans of RHOM know, Lemigova claimed she had slept with de Moura on the first part of the Season 7 reunion.

Adriana de Moura Claims Julia Lemigova Is 'Weaponizing Sexuality'

Photo of Adriana de Moura
Source: Bravo

de Moura claimed Lemigova 'had an affair' when she was living in Paris.

"She’s weaponizing sexuality," de Moura said of Lemigova outing that on TV. "That’s what saddens me the most. Being an ally to this gay community … I’m not gay, but if I were, do you know the consequences of being outed on national television in that manner?"

"She had an affair when they were living in Paris, and Martina left her for good,” she added. "She had to grovel to Martina for four months to forgive her and bring her back. It’s a pattern of behavior. That’s who she truly is.”

In part two of the reunion, de Moura alleged Lemigova had had an affair with a Haitian mortician whom she bought a coffee maker for, and a cop.

She said Lemigova told her about the mortician and cop casually over a glass of wine in their backyard.

Adriana de Moura said Julia Lemigova Was 'Bragging' About Her Alleged Indiscretions

Photo of Julia Lemigova
Source: Bravo

Trust with Lemigova 'has been broken,' de Moura said.

"She was just bragging about it," she said. "She was just saying how Martina was annoying and boring, and Martina wasn't fun, because Julia’s all about the fun. And how she had these lovers, and then she’s talking about the Haitian lover and the cop lover."

"I feel like I was the victim of her intent to 'friend-gage' me and then later, use this, having a trump card in her pocket when she needed to come for me,” de Moura continued.

When asked if she would return to the show if Lemigova comes back, de Moura made it clear she is still interested in being on it.

"Trust has been broken. I think the world can see her for who she truly is at this point. I believe in second chances. At the same time, if there was a lot of repenting and apologizing and not wanting to be this person, perhaps, we could mend things,” she posed. "But the real Julia is out now. She has now proven that she is not the representation. She doesn’t have the sensitivities, doesn’t conduct [herself] by the unspoken codes of the LGBTQ+ community."

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova 'Are Fine.'

Photo of Martina Navratilova
Source: Bravo

Navratilova and Lemigova are 'extremely happy with one another,' a source dished.

After de Moura's interview, an insider spoke to RadarOnline.com to ensure us Navratilova and Lemigova "are fine."

"There’s nothing of concern in their relationship," they continued. "As you saw in recent photos that came out, they are not only together but extremely happy with one another."

So what is de Moura's motivation in sharing all of this info?

According to the source, "Adriana is trying to dig up the past and drag Julia through the mud, but it’s not working.”

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova Were Recently Embracing at a Dinner

Photo of Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova
Source: MEGA

Navratilova and Lemigova were recently spotted looking happy at a dinner.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively shared, Navratilova and Lemigova were recently at a dinner hosted by Kiki Barth.

The two were spotted embracing and looking very happy, clearly showing that they are very much together.

The Real Housewives of Miami just wrapped its seventh season and, given all of the drama at the reunion, it will be interesting to see what happens in Season 8.

