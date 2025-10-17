EXCLUSIVE: The Poignant and Huge Decision King Charles Made When He Took the Throne That Left His Butler Stunned

RadarOnline.com can reveal Grant Harrold, who worked as a butler for the then Prince Charles and Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for seven years, said he was stunned when the monarch chose to reign as King Charles III rather than adopting the name George VII, which many inside the royal household had long expected.

King Charles made a deeply personal and unexpected decision when he ascended the throne – one that, according to his former butler, left even those closest to him "completely shocked."

Charles shocked even close aides by rejecting 'George VII' as his royal name.

Harrold, now an etiquette expert, described his job as "an absolute dream come true" and said he found the King to be "a very gentle character" who "didn't once raise his voice" during his years of service.

Reflecting on that period, he recalled an especially poignant conversation with the future monarch about what it would mean to take the crown.

"He said when that job comes you lose a parent," Harrold said.

But it was another exchange – about what name the new sovereign would choose – that stayed with him most vividly.

"I remember asking him what he would be, and he said to me, 'I could be Charles, but I could also be George VII,' which is quite nice because his grandfather was George VI," Harrold said.