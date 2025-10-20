EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Caught in a Plastic Surgery Lie? 'Friends' Icon's 'Veiny, Claw-Like' Hands Suggest She 'Secretly Went Under the Knife,' According to Experts

She does admit she gets regular facials, laser skin rejuvenation and peptide injections.

The 56-year-old icon publicly disavowed Botox in 2015, sharing, "I'm not saying that I haven't tried it, but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff just looks ridiculous on me."

But Dr. Robert Setari, CEO of LALipoCenters.com in Beverly Hills, guesses from recent photos of the Horrible Bosses alum that she's gotten Botox, fillers and laser treatments as well as chemical peels.

Meanwhile, Manhattan cosmetic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar tells RadarOnline.com he sees evidence of not only fillers but also a "tightening of the face just above the jawline [that] is probably due to the pull of skin with an incision around her earlobes."