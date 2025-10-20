Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Caught in a Plastic Surgery Lie? 'Friends' Icon's 'Veiny, Claw-Like' Hands Suggest She 'Secretly Went Under the Knife,' According to Experts

jennifer aniston hands plastic surgery speculation
Source: MEGA

Experts claim Jennifer Aniston's hands suggest the 'Friends' icon secretly underwent plastic surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Cosmetic surgery–denying Jennifer Aniston's veiny, claw-like hands have Tinseltown insiders and plastic surgeons wondering if the Friends beauty is being totally truthful about her nip/tuck history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The revealing signs of aging on The Morning Show star's senior citizen–esque hands are a stark contrast to her smooth, wrinkle-free face, calling into question her denials of ever having gone under the knife except for a nose job to fix a deviated septum many years ago.

Jen Believes Plastic Surgery Looks 'Ridiculous'

Source: MEGA

She does admit she gets regular facials, laser skin rejuvenation and peptide injections.

The 56-year-old icon publicly disavowed Botox in 2015, sharing, "I'm not saying that I haven't tried it, but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff just looks ridiculous on me."

But Dr. Robert Setari, CEO of LALipoCenters.com in Beverly Hills, guesses from recent photos of the Horrible Bosses alum that she's gotten Botox, fillers and laser treatments as well as chemical peels.

Meanwhile, Manhattan cosmetic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar tells RadarOnline.com he sees evidence of not only fillers but also a "tightening of the face just above the jawline [that] is probably due to the pull of skin with an incision around her earlobes."

Plastic Surgery Speculation

Source: MEGA

And Dr. Adam Rubinstein, a Miami-based surgeon, has speculated Aniston utilizes "occasional Botox, light and laser treatments and good skin care" to maintain her near-perfect appearance.

But the contrast between her face and her hands has shocked Hollywood insiders, including one who warned the actress "is playing a dangerous game" by adamantly denying surgical intervention.

"If she's ever exposed as having lied, it'll cause her far more trouble than if she just admitted the truth," the source pointed out. "In fact, it'll be a catastrophe for her brand as a sweet, all-American girl next door."

