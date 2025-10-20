EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Bates Blasts Ozempic Haters! Hollywood Icon, 77, Defends Decision to Use Weight-loss Drug for Diabetes After Shedding 100 Pounds
Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Svelte Kathy Bates is showcasing her slimmed-down figure after losing 100 pounds – and chewing the fat about cynics who blasted her decision to use the drug Ozempic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winning Misery villain, 77, reveals that she struggled for years to shed unwanted flab, but couldn't drop the remaining stubborn pounds until she was prescribed the popular weight loss injectable for her type 2 diabetes.
Kathy Fights Back
Kathy said: "People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F**k you, it was the Ozempic!
"It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes – my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril.
"When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off."
Now, the acclaimed Matlock actress is even being courted by designers who want to outfit her for the red carpet.
Kathy Brought To Tears
Bates recalled her stylist presenting her with a "beautiful" frock and explained: "I thought, 'That's not gonna fit.' I put it on, and it fit, and I just melted down. I just started crying and crying. I'm still figuring out what it's like to be without all of that weight."
The star added she's thriving in the "redemption stage" of her life after making it through some tough times.
"I finally feel like I'm who I am," said the survivor of breast and ovarian cancer.
"I've fought my way through the rapids. I feel this is the best time of my life. I'm glad I stuck around for it."