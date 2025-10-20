EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Bates Blasts Ozempic Haters! Hollywood Icon, 77, Defends Decision to Use Weight-loss Drug for Diabetes After Shedding 100 Pounds

Kathy said: "People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F**k you, it was the Ozempic!

"It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes – my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril.

"When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off."

Now, the acclaimed Matlock actress is even being courted by designers who want to outfit her for the red carpet.