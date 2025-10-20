EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Low-key' Wedding Plans – From the Small Guest List to the Ceremony Being Held at the Bride’s $17Million Rhode Island Mansion
Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
To all of Taylor Swift's overly excited fans who are expecting her nuptials to NFL star Travis Kelce to be the wedding of the century: You Need to Calm Down ... the billionaire musician wants a small, casual ceremony, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The power couple, both 35, are planning "a private ceremony that will include family and just a few friends," said a source.
The Big Engagement
Swifties and football fans have been speculating about an American royal wedding ever since the pair shared social media photos of Kelce's romantic proposal in the backyard of his estate in Leawood, Kansas, after two years of dating.
Kelce popped the question with a horse-choking sparkler worth an estimated $1 million.
They captioned the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Wedding Plans Revealed
Swift and Kelce have not revealed their plans publicly, but friends said the two will have a summer 2026 wedding at the bride's $17 million waterfront mansion in Rhode Island.
"Taylor and Travis like to go big or go home, but when it comes to their wedding, less is more," said the source. "The ceremony will be perfect."