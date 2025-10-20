EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Twist in Marilyn Monroe's Death – Investigators Call for Hollywood Icon's Body to Be Exhumed... As Claims She Was 'Murdered' Ramp Up

Some believe the blond bombshell was murdered.

"The truth must be ascertained, no matter the cost!" declared private investigator Jason Jensen.

"Marilyn's death hangs like a shadow over LA, and it's time to right that wrong, to bring clarity where suspicion and doubt now dwell, and to bring peace to a woman who has long, long deserved it."

Soon after the 36-year-old Some Like It Hot sex kitten was found dead in her Brentwood home on August 5, 1962, her death was ruled a probable suicide from a drug overdose.

But many people believe Monroe was silenced to protect President John F. Kennedy, with whom she reportedly had an affair.