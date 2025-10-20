EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Twist in Marilyn Monroe's Death – Investigators Call for Hollywood Icon's Body to Be Exhumed... As Claims She Was 'Murdered' Ramp Up
Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
In a shocking twist, 63 years after her death was ruled a probable suicide, investigators are calling for Marilyn Monroe's body to be exhumed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Marilyn's Death 'Hangs Like A Shadow'
Some believe the blond bombshell was murdered.
"The truth must be ascertained, no matter the cost!" declared private investigator Jason Jensen.
"Marilyn's death hangs like a shadow over LA, and it's time to right that wrong, to bring clarity where suspicion and doubt now dwell, and to bring peace to a woman who has long, long deserved it."
Soon after the 36-year-old Some Like It Hot sex kitten was found dead in her Brentwood home on August 5, 1962, her death was ruled a probable suicide from a drug overdose.
But many people believe Monroe was silenced to protect President John F. Kennedy, with whom she reportedly had an affair.
Key Evidence Disappeared
Now famed LA coroner Thomas Noguchi, who performed Monroe's autopsy on the day she was found dead, refutes the official ruling of suicide because key evidence mysteriously disappeared – including stomach contents and organs that could have disproved an overdose.
"It's vital justice is served," said Hollywood private investigator Paul Huebl. "We need to set the record straight."