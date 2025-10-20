EXCLUSIVE: Former Child Star Macaulay Culkin Praises Late Comic John Candy for 'Protecting' Him From His 'Monster Father' Who Was 'a Bad Man'

"He [Kit] was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything all right over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's all right? Everything good at home? All right.'

"I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster."

Mac would later describe his dad as "a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally – I can show you all my scars if I wanted to."