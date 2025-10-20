EXCLUSIVE: It's Over! Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Wife Angela Finally Files for Divorce After Second Cheating Scandal Emerges

"Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds," wrote a betrayed Angela, also 62, on social media.

"In light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

Ironically, Angela stood by the political bigwig in 2023 when he was allegedly caught canoodling with Laura Olson and then survived an impeachment – he denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted by the state senate after being accused of misuse of his office, accepting bribes and pressuring a fat-cat donor to give a job to his alleged mistress, Olson.

But nearly a year later, according to a new report, Paxton met and fell for Duhon at the Kentucky Derby, where they were staying as guests in the home of friends.

A spokesperson for Paxton dismissed the report.