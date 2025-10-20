Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: It's Over! Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Wife Angela Finally Files for Divorce After Second Cheating Scandal Emerges

Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Angela Paxton, the fed-up wife of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, clobbered him with divorce papers in July, and now a report has emerged that the political blowhard cheated on her with goody-goody mom of seven and Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's the second cheating scandal in two years to rock the 62-year-old Republican.

The Divorce Shock

"Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds," wrote a betrayed Angela, also 62, on social media.

"In light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

Ironically, Angela stood by the political bigwig in 2023 when he was allegedly caught canoodling with Laura Olson and then survived an impeachment – he denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted by the state senate after being accused of misuse of his office, accepting bribes and pressuring a fat-cat donor to give a job to his alleged mistress, Olson.

But nearly a year later, according to a new report, Paxton met and fell for Duhon at the Kentucky Derby, where they were staying as guests in the home of friends.

A spokesperson for Paxton dismissed the report.

Affair Allegations

Duhon, 57, often boasted about her 27-year marriage to wealthy hubby Troy Duhon, owner of 39 car dealerships, but two months following her alleged Derby encounter with Ken, she filed for divorce, which was recently finalized.

Ken's alleged secret affair with the beauty reportedly saw them meeting for illicit trysts on trips across the country and overseas.

All About Tracy's Work

Tracy's work on social media includes counseling people through tragedies using the power of prayer.

She said she endured the heartbreak of losing two infants just after their births and has written a book on grief counseling titled When Hope Is All You Have.

