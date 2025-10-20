EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry's Sexual Assault and Harassment Accuser Derek Dixon Reveals Why He's Seeking $260Million in Damages and Claims He Couldn't 'Stay Silent' With Allegations

According to the civil complaint, Perry allegedly sent suggestive text messages to Dixon, including one asking: "What's it going to take for you to have guiltless sex?"

The suit claimed the screen stud "carefully navigated a friendly demeanor to prevent the loss of income and opportunity," but alleged pushy Perry sexually assaulted him, "including one instance where he forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon's clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself" on the younger guy.

The lawsuit claimed: "Perry sought the one thing his wealth and influence could not purchase – a sexual relationship with a man who would remain silent."