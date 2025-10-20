jscreen Marks a Major Milestone for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:30 a.m. ET
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a national initiative aimed at shining a light on breast cancer risks and highlighting the stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the devastating disease.The month typically features a host of awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and community events that bring together survivors and supporters in an overwhelming showing of love, community, and courage.
To kick things off this October, the TODAY Show aired Pink Power Hour, a unique public health initiative held right in the heart of New York City: Rockefeller Plaza. The event was hosted by jscreen, a national nonprofit that provides accessible genetic testing, in partnership with Myriad Genetics, and in collaboration with the TODAY Show and Mount Sinai Cancer Center. Through the generosity of jscreen’s funders and Mount Sinai’s supporters, participants received free hereditary cancer screening tests at the TODAY Show Plaza.
The purpose of Pink Power Hour was to both cast a spotlight on breast cancer and draw attention to the tool of genetic screening.The simple, at-home genetic testing kits were provided by jscreen and Myriad Genetics, allowing people to get screened in a matter of minutes.The sight of hundreds of people registering for genetic cancer testing was a powerful symbol of community spirit. The event marked one of the largest coordinated efforts of its kind, highlighting the growing public commitment to preventive health.
The results were astounding.Spirits ran high among the sea of pink shirts, signs, and buttons as people showed up to support breast cancer awareness, get tested, and hear stories from experts and survivors alike.TODAY Show contributor Jill Martin was there to share her personal journey with breast cancer and extol her own positive experience with genetic testing.Attendees also got to hear from Dr. Elisa Port, the Chief Breast Surgeon at Mount Sinai.Together, the two women’s speeches put a powerful cap on a historic and heartfelt event.
The event wouldn’t have come together without the efforts of jscreen, Myriad Genetics, Mount Sinai Cancer Center, and the TODAY Show.As a national nonprofit funded by donations and partnerships, jscreen’s investment in the event was a major milestone in its efforts to expand access to genetic testing, made possible in large part by the wide-reaching platform of the TODAY Show.Mount Sinai provided much of the funding for the event, underwriting the cost of screenings on the Plaza through philanthropic support.But it was the participants themselves who served as the heart of the event, taking action to support their own health and the health of their loved ones on national television.
“When it comes to health, knowledge is power,” said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen.“We are proud to remove barriers and provide this incredible opportunity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Those people gathering together are an inspiration to us all of how one simple action can make all the difference.”
