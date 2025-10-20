Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

jscreen Marks a Major Milestone for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

untitled design t
Source: Supplied

Pink Power participant accepting kit from jscreen Executive Director Karen Grinzaid and CEO Dr. Matt Goldstein, Pictured L to R, on-site at the TODAY Show Plaza for a groundbreaking cancer genetic screening event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Photo Credit: Michael Priest Photography)

Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a national initiative aimed at shining a light on breast cancer risks and highlighting the stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the devastating disease.The month typically features a host of awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and community events that bring together survivors and supporters in an overwhelming showing of love, community, and courage.

To kick things off this October, the TODAY Show aired Pink Power Hour, a unique public health initiative held right in the heart of New York City: Rockefeller Plaza. The event was hosted by jscreen, a national nonprofit that provides accessible genetic testing, in partnership with Myriad Genetics, and in collaboration with the TODAY Show and Mount Sinai Cancer Center. Through the generosity of jscreen’s funders and Mount Sinai’s supporters, participants received free hereditary cancer screening tests at the TODAY Show Plaza.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The purpose of Pink Power Hour was to both cast a spotlight on breast cancer and draw attention to the tool of genetic screening.The simple, at-home genetic testing kits were provided by jscreen and Myriad Genetics, allowing people to get screened in a matter of minutes.The sight of hundreds of people registering for genetic cancer testing was a powerful symbol of community spirit. The event marked one of the largest coordinated efforts of its kind, highlighting the growing public commitment to preventive health.

The results were astounding.Spirits ran high among the sea of pink shirts, signs, and buttons as people showed up to support breast cancer awareness, get tested, and hear stories from experts and survivors alike.TODAY Show contributor Jill Martin was there to share her personal journey with breast cancer and extol her own positive experience with genetic testing.Attendees also got to hear from Dr. Elisa Port, the Chief Breast Surgeon at Mount Sinai.Together, the two women’s speeches put a powerful cap on a historic and heartfelt event.

Article continues below advertisement

The event wouldn’t have come together without the efforts of jscreen, Myriad Genetics, Mount Sinai Cancer Center, and the TODAY Show.As a national nonprofit funded by donations and partnerships, jscreen’s investment in the event was a major milestone in its efforts to expand access to genetic testing, made possible in large part by the wide-reaching platform of the TODAY Show.Mount Sinai provided much of the funding for the event, underwriting the cost of screenings on the Plaza through philanthropic support.But it was the participants themselves who served as the heart of the event, taking action to support their own health and the health of their loved ones on national television.

“When it comes to health, knowledge is power,” said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen.“We are proud to remove barriers and provide this incredible opportunity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Those people gathering together are an inspiration to us all of how one simple action can make all the difference.”

READ MORE ON Misc
untitled design t

The MyIQ Moment That Revealed More About Society Than Intelligence

resultuntitled design t

The Rise of Blackcat Firm: Transforming the Future of Digital Security and Privacy

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.