jscreen Marks a Major Milestone for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a national initiative aimed at shining a light on breast cancer risks and highlighting the stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the devastating disease.The month typically features a host of awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and community events that bring together survivors and supporters in an overwhelming showing of love, community, and courage.

To kick things off this October, the TODAY Show aired Pink Power Hour, a unique public health initiative held right in the heart of New York City: Rockefeller Plaza. The event was hosted by jscreen, a national nonprofit that provides accessible genetic testing, in partnership with Myriad Genetics, and in collaboration with the TODAY Show and Mount Sinai Cancer Center. Through the generosity of jscreen’s funders and Mount Sinai’s supporters, participants received free hereditary cancer screening tests at the TODAY Show Plaza.