King Charles V Prince William! 'Dying' Monarch 'Not Speaking' to Son Over Shocking Revelations About His Childhood, Parents' Divorce and Plans to Change the Monarchy

Amid ongoing reports of tension between the 76-year-old king and his eldest son, William's relationship with Charles is said to have devolved into "total silence."

Charles is reportedly upset about William's recent remarks about his upbringing, his parents' divorce, and his future role as royal successor.

William recently shaded his dad in an interview, sharing that he is committed to giving son George, 12, daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Louis, 7, the calm family life he was never able to enjoy.

"I think it’s really important that the atmosphere is created at home," William said. "You have to have that feeling of warmth, that feeling of safety, security, and love."

He then elaborated: "My parents got divorced... so that lasted a short period of time."