The Royal Family

King Charles V Prince William! 'Dying' Monarch 'Not Speaking' to Son Over Shocking Revelations About His Childhood, Parents' Divorce and Plans to Change the Monarchy

photo of King Charles Prince William
Source: mega

King Charles and son Prince William are reportedly not speaking to each other right now.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Move over, Harry. RadarOnline.com has learned there's a new royal family feud brewing between King Charles and his other son, Prince William.

And the distance between the two is said to be growing.

photo of King Charles Prince William
Source: mega

The king is said to be disappointed in William's recent comments about family.

Amid ongoing reports of tension between the 76-year-old king and his eldest son, William's relationship with Charles is said to have devolved into "total silence."

Charles is reportedly upset about William's recent remarks about his upbringing, his parents' divorce, and his future role as royal successor.

William recently shaded his dad in an interview, sharing that he is committed to giving son George, 12, daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Louis, 7, the calm family life he was never able to enjoy.

"I think it’s really important that the atmosphere is created at home," William said. "You have to have that feeling of warmth, that feeling of safety, security, and love."

He then elaborated: "My parents got divorced... so that lasted a short period of time."

A Kingdom Under Attack

photo of Prince William
Source: mega

William seemed to shade his ailing father in a recent interview.

Not a smart move, according to Royal correspondent Phil Dampier, who told Women's Day: "Bringing up the failure of Charles and Diana’s marriage doesn’t achieve much and smacks of Harry’s (complaining).

"The king and the prince need to be singing from the same song sheet. As far as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are concerned, they have their hands full without William rocking the boat."

But William's comments on how he is bringing up his family reportedly really riled the king. William said: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, and I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up with."

One royal insider responded: "That hurt, and although the king won’t say anything in return, he was deeply upset by some of what William said. Sometimes he feels he is being undermined on all sides."

Tense Family Reunion

photo of King Charles
Source: mega

Charles was not happy with the apparent judgement of his parenting.

William is reportedly still reeling over Harry scoring a rare meeting with their father last month. Charles agreed to a sit-down with his youngest son after months of talks about rapprochement.

Another source said at the time: "William is staggered that his father's allowing Harry back into the fold like this prodigal son figure."

Their nearly hour-long formal meeting finally took place at Clarence House on September 10, while Harry was visiting London. The last time the father and son had a face-to-face reunion was a brief encounter in February 2024, after the "dying" king revealed his cancer diagnosis.

William's Royal Duty

photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: mega

William is reportedly still upset his father met with estranged brother Prince Harry.

The insider said Charles is already engulfed in downplaying Harry's comments in California. Now he has to worry about what William is saying as well.

"All the time the king is battling his cancer and doing his best to be a unifying Influence in an increasingly diverse time for society," the source added. "Anything that questions him or how he is doing the job is not helpful.

"It’s all about tradition and continuity, and William, who took an oath of allegiance at the coronation, needs to remember that."

