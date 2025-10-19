'Dementia Don' Under Fire! Trump Slammed for 'Disgusting' AI Video Showing Him Flying a Fighter Jet and Dumping Sewage on No Kings Protesters — 'Unacceptable on Every Level'
Oct. 19 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
President Trump has been slammed for his latest AI video, RadarOnline.com can confirm, this time aimed at Saturday's nationwide 'No Kings' protests.
Critics were appalled at the president "dropping raw sewage" on demonstrators.
Trump wasn't taking any crap as he posted a bizarre AI video of himself piloting an air force fighter jet with the words "King Trump" emblazoned on the side.
The 79-year-old was sitting in the cockpit dressed as a fighter pilot wearing a crown on his head, as the iconic Top Gun theme song Danger Zone blared in the background.
As he approached a digitized version of what seemed to be New York City, the jet dumped the brown goo all over a collection of demonstrators marching through Times Square.
An AI version of lefty influencer Harry Sisson is featured getting covered in the falling feces.
Critics Clean Up
An outraged Sisson later tweeted: "That plane wouldn't have made it off the ground with your fat a-- in the pilot's seat." And he was not alone in his disgust.
Another person tweeted: "Trump posting an AI video of him literally s----ing on Americans is probably the most honest thing he's posted."
One person added: "Just to be clear, Americans, this is what Donald Trump thinks of you if you oppose him, protest, or simply ask questions," as another echoed: "Is there another leader – anywhere in the world – deranged enough to post such inanity?"
While one person put their own spin on the video: "I see Trump in a jet, then he suffers a catastrophic diaper blowout so massive and grotesque, it overwhelms the fuselage of the plane and drops onto patriotic Americans."
'The Riviera of the Middle East'
This isn't the first time Trump has been blasted for shoveling the s--- online. At the height of the Israeli-Hamas war, the president was called a "deluded egomaniac" after unveiling a bizarre AI-generated vision for Gaza featuring casino hotels and giant golden statues of himself.
He touted his plan at the time to turn Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East". The jaw-dropping video shows his vision of bomb-blasted Gaza rebuilt as a glitzy holiday resort.
The video, which was also shared on his TruthSocial platform, featured bearded dancing girls, bestie Elon Musk dancing under cash falling from the sky, and Trump standing next to a half-naked belly dancer in a bar.
The new 30-second clip starts with Hamas fighters and children standing in a rubble-covered road before it poses the question: "Gaza 2025. What's next?"
Trump's clip then cuts to children running along a sunny beach and Tesla cars driving through a clean palm tree-lined boulevard. A giant golden statue of Trump stands in the middle of one street while little golden statues of him are on sale at a hotel.
Gaza Stripped
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump feature side-by-side shirtless sipping cocktails in deckchairs by the pool.
Taking to X, one raging user said: "The Trump Gaza video is possibly the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a U.S. President in living memory."
Another added: "Just seen the Gaza video, that man is a deranged narcissistic evil piece of s---."
A third simply commented: "Trump Gaza OMG. This man is deluded."