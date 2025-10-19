'Dementia Don' Under Fire! Trump Slammed for 'Disgusting' AI Video Showing Him Flying a Fighter Jet and Dumping Sewage on No Kings Protesters — 'Unacceptable on Every Level'

Critics were appalled at the president " dropping raw sewage " on demonstrators.

President Trump has been slammed for his latest AI video, RadarOnline.com can confirm, this time aimed at Saturday's nationwide 'No Kings' protests.

The jet dumped its load over a city resembling New York.

Trump wasn't taking any crap as he posted a bizarre AI video of himself piloting an air force fighter jet with the words "King Trump" emblazoned on the side.

The 79-year-old was sitting in the cockpit dressed as a fighter pilot wearing a crown on his head, as the iconic Top Gun theme song Danger Zone blared in the background.

As he approached a digitized version of what seemed to be New York City, the jet dumped the brown goo all over a collection of demonstrators marching through Times Square.

An AI version of lefty influencer Harry Sisson is featured getting covered in the falling feces.