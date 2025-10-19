Virginia Giuffre's Heartbreaking Secret: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser 'Lost Her Baby Days After Having an Orgy With Prince Andrew and Eight Girls'
Oct. 19 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
One of the biggest bombshells in her posthumous memoir reveals a pregnant Virginia Giuffre suffered a miscarriage just days after she took part in a massive orgy with Prince Andrew and eight other women, RadarOnline.com can report.
Giuffre had long accused the prince of sexually abusing her with the help of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein before taking her life earlier this year.
Giuffre was Epstein's biggest accuser of sex trafficking allegations, claiming she was recruited by the financier when she was just a teenager.
Now she is set to spill all of her secrets from beyond the grave in her upcoming autobiography, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.
In one especially personal revelation, Giuffre, who was 41 when she died, said she was pregnant during one organized orgy involving Andrew and eight other women.
Just four days later, she lost the baby.
Epstein Island
According to the new book, the sexual encounter took place on Epstein's famed private Caribbean island, Little St James.
None of the other girls alleged to have taken part in the orgy spoke English, and Giuffre said none of the men she was trafficked to wore a condom, although there is no evidence to suggest Andrew was the father of the unborn child.
Giuffre writes that she first began bleeding heavily after returning to New York in the summer of 2001. "I was not in great shape," she says. "Then one night I woke in a pool of blood."
Epstein, she claims, took her to a private hospital, where he "lied to make me appear older" and whispered to a doctor about her care. "I had a tiny incision near my belly button, consistent with keyhole surgery for an ectopic pregnancy," she writes.
"But Epstein told me I'd had a miscarriage, which is something altogether different." She recalls being told by a medic that she might never be able to have children.
Andrew Gives Up
Giuffre had for years accused Andrew of taking advantage of her. The Duke of York denied the allegations and later settled a sexual abuse case with Giuffre out of court before her death in April.
However, amid the renewed focus following Giuffre's book, Andrew made the shocking announcement that is giving up his royal titles after discussions with his brother, King Charles III.
The now former Duke, 65, released a statement on Friday, October 17, that he will be renouncing the title five years after stepping back from life as a working royal amid the ongoing Epstein debacle.
Andrew's Public Duties
Andrew first stepped back from public duties as a working royal following his disastrous November 2019 BBC interview about his friendship with the late pedophile.
His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped her son of all military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022, amid Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him.
On Friday, Andrew said in his statement: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."
He added: "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."