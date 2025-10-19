Virginia Giuffre's Heartbreaking Secret: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser 'Lost Her Baby Days After Having an Orgy With Prince Andrew and Eight Girls'

According to the new book, the sexual encounter took place on Epstein's famed private Caribbean island, Little St James.

None of the other girls alleged to have taken part in the orgy spoke English, and Giuffre said none of the men she was trafficked to wore a condom, although there is no evidence to suggest Andrew was the father of the unborn child.

Giuffre writes that she first began bleeding heavily after returning to New York in the summer of 2001. "I was not in great shape," she says. "Then one night I woke in a pool of blood."

Epstein, she claims, took her to a private hospital, where he "lied to make me appear older" and whispered to a doctor about her care. "I had a tiny incision near my belly button, consistent with keyhole surgery for an ectopic pregnancy," she writes.

"But Epstein told me I'd had a miscarriage, which is something altogether different." She recalls being told by a medic that she might never be able to have children.