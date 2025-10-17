Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Perverted' Prince Andrew Accused of Making 'Disgusting and Borderline Incestuous' Introductory Remark to His 'Teen Sex Abuse Victim' Virginia Giuffre

Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew has been accused of making a vile, incestuous remark to teen victim Virginia Giuffre.

Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew has been accused of making a "disgusting and borderline incestuous" comment to Virginia Giuffre on the night they allegedly had sex, according to her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl.

RadarOnline.com can reveal late sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein victim claimed the Duke of York remarked his own daughters were "just a little younger" than her during their first meeting – an exchange campaigners tell us underscores his "perverted lack of boundaries."

Article continues below advertisement

Meeting at Ghislaine Maxwell's London Townhouse

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre said she met Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse in 2001.

In the book, published by Knopf next week, Virginia, who died by suicide in April aged 41, writes she met the Duke, then 41, at Jeffrey's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001. At the time, Virginia was 17 and part of the network of young women trafficked by Jeffrey.

She describes feeling "like Cinderella" that evening as Jeffrey and Ghislaine presented her to the royal as though she were a prize to be judged.

Virginia wrote: "We played a game – they asked Andrew to guess my age. He guessed correctly. 'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Outrage Over Prince Andrew's Comment

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was accused of making a vile 'incestuous' remark to Virginia Giuffre.

A senior women's rights advocate said "That comment is beyond inappropriate – it's perverse. For any man to compare a teenage girl to his own daughters in that context is sickening. It highlights the kind of entitlement and moral rot that Virginia described throughout her book."

According to Virginia, the evening continued with dinner and a night out at London's Tramp nightclub, followed by what she alleges was a sexual encounter with the Duke at Ghislaine's home.

She wrote: "On the way back, Maxwell told me, 'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey (Epstein.)' He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Encounter and Aftermath

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to the Duke by Epstein and Maxwell.

Virginia alleged the Duke thanked her "in a clipped British accent" afterward and that Jeffrey later gave her $15,000 for "her night with Andrew." She added Ghislaine later told her, "You did well, the Prince had fun."

A source close to Buckingham Palace said the memoir's publication had caused "renewed embarrassment" and "outrage" within royal circles.

"There's disbelief that this is still haunting the family," the source said. "But the language attributed to Andrew in the book – especially the comparison to his daughters – is indefensible. It's the kind of thing that makes it impossible for him ever to rehabilitate his image."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hammered as 'National Disgraces' For Continuing to Live With Slimeball Prince Andrew Amid Publication of Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Abuse Memoir

prince andrew and king charlies

Prince Andrew to 'Give Up All of His Titles' as Brother King Charles Finally Reaches 'Tipping Point' Over Disgraced Royal's Connection to Pedophile Epstein

Palace Reaction and Public Backlash

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: BBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Critics said Andrew’s alleged remark shows 'moral rot at the heart of the monarchy.'

Andrew has repeatedly denied Virginia's allegations, saying he never met her and claiming the widely circulated photograph of them together was fabricated.

In his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, the Duke said: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

However, Virginia's claims have resurfaced just three years after the Duke reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with her in a U.S. civil case – without admitting liability.

A royal insider said the timing of the memoir's release, months after Virginia's death, has reignited public anger. "People are horrified by the details," the insider said.

"That comment about his daughters has really struck a nerve. It paints a picture that goes beyond arrogance – it's a window into something far darker."

On October 17, Prince Andrew announced he is giving up all of his royal titles due to the Epstein scandal.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.