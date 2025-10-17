EXCLUSIVE: 'Perverted' Prince Andrew Accused of Making 'Disgusting and Borderline Incestuous' Introductory Remark to His 'Teen Sex Abuse Victim' Virginia Giuffre
Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew has been accused of making a "disgusting and borderline incestuous" comment to Virginia Giuffre on the night they allegedly had sex, according to her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal late sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein victim claimed the Duke of York remarked his own daughters were "just a little younger" than her during their first meeting – an exchange campaigners tell us underscores his "perverted lack of boundaries."
Meeting at Ghislaine Maxwell's London Townhouse
In the book, published by Knopf next week, Virginia, who died by suicide in April aged 41, writes she met the Duke, then 41, at Jeffrey's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001. At the time, Virginia was 17 and part of the network of young women trafficked by Jeffrey.
She describes feeling "like Cinderella" that evening as Jeffrey and Ghislaine presented her to the royal as though she were a prize to be judged.
Virginia wrote: "We played a game – they asked Andrew to guess my age. He guessed correctly. 'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon.'"
Outrage Over Prince Andrew's Comment
A senior women's rights advocate said "That comment is beyond inappropriate – it's perverse. For any man to compare a teenage girl to his own daughters in that context is sickening. It highlights the kind of entitlement and moral rot that Virginia described throughout her book."
According to Virginia, the evening continued with dinner and a night out at London's Tramp nightclub, followed by what she alleges was a sexual encounter with the Duke at Ghislaine's home.
She wrote: "On the way back, Maxwell told me, 'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey (Epstein.)' He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."
Alleged Encounter and Aftermath
Virginia alleged the Duke thanked her "in a clipped British accent" afterward and that Jeffrey later gave her $15,000 for "her night with Andrew." She added Ghislaine later told her, "You did well, the Prince had fun."
A source close to Buckingham Palace said the memoir's publication had caused "renewed embarrassment" and "outrage" within royal circles.
"There's disbelief that this is still haunting the family," the source said. "But the language attributed to Andrew in the book – especially the comparison to his daughters – is indefensible. It's the kind of thing that makes it impossible for him ever to rehabilitate his image."
Palace Reaction and Public Backlash
Andrew has repeatedly denied Virginia's allegations, saying he never met her and claiming the widely circulated photograph of them together was fabricated.
In his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, the Duke said: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."
However, Virginia's claims have resurfaced just three years after the Duke reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with her in a U.S. civil case – without admitting liability.
A royal insider said the timing of the memoir's release, months after Virginia's death, has reignited public anger. "People are horrified by the details," the insider said.
"That comment about his daughters has really struck a nerve. It paints a picture that goes beyond arrogance – it's a window into something far darker."
