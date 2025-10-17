EXCLUSIVE: 'Perverted' Prince Andrew Accused of Making 'Disgusting and Borderline Incestuous' Introductory Remark to His 'Teen Sex Abuse Victim' Virginia Giuffre

In the book, published by Knopf next week, Virginia, who died by suicide in April aged 41, writes she met the Duke, then 41, at Jeffrey's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001. At the time, Virginia was 17 and part of the network of young women trafficked by Jeffrey.

She describes feeling "like Cinderella" that evening as Jeffrey and Ghislaine presented her to the royal as though she were a prize to be judged.

Virginia wrote: "We played a game – they asked Andrew to guess my age. He guessed correctly. 'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: 'I guess we will have to trade her in soon.'"