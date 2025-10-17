EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hammered as 'National Disgraces' For Continuing to Live With Slimeball Prince Andrew Amid Publication of Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Abuse Memoir

Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, which will be released next week, details years of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and includes her repeated claims Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – allegations he has always vehemently denied.

The book's upcoming release has reignited questions about the royal family's handling of the scandal and whether the Duke, 65, should continue to live on royal estates.

One senior royal source said: "There is widespread disbelief that the institution continues to protect Andrew. After everything that's come out, it feels tone-deaf and frankly shameful. The public expects accountability – not quiet complicity."

A palace insider added: "It's not just about optics and PR anymore. The publication of Virginia's book has reopened deep wounds, and many inside the household are asking how much longer this situation can be sustained. The Queen always stood by him out of maternal loyalty, but the new King's silence is being interpreted as tacit approval."