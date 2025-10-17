EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hammered as 'National Disgraces' For Continuing to Live With Slimeball Prince Andrew Amid Publication of Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Abuse Memoir

Your tip
Royal Family Hammered as 'National Disgraces' For Continuing to Live With Slimeball Prince Andrew Amid Publication of Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Abuse Memoir

Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA;BBC/YOUTUBE

Royal Family faced backlash for keeping Prince Andrew amid Giuffre's shocking memoir.

Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

The royal family is facing mounting criticism for continuing to support Prince Andrew following the publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, which contains fresh and graphic allegations against the Duke of York.

RadarOnline.com can reveal critics and campaigners have branded the family's silence a "national disgrace," accusing the monarchy of shielding Andrew despite the renewed outcry surrounding his conduct.

Giuffre's Memoir Reignites Scandal

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre's memoir reignited outrage over the Duke of York's past.

Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, which will be released next week, details years of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and includes her repeated claims Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – allegations he has always vehemently denied.

The book's upcoming release has reignited questions about the royal family's handling of the scandal and whether the Duke, 65, should continue to live on royal estates.

One senior royal source said: "There is widespread disbelief that the institution continues to protect Andrew. After everything that's come out, it feels tone-deaf and frankly shameful. The public expects accountability – not quiet complicity."

A palace insider added: "It's not just about optics and PR anymore. The publication of Virginia's book has reopened deep wounds, and many inside the household are asking how much longer this situation can be sustained. The Queen always stood by him out of maternal loyalty, but the new King's silence is being interpreted as tacit approval."

New Allegations and Damaging Correspondence

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of assaulting her at Maxwell’s London home.

Virginia's memoir recounts her alleged encounters with Andrew in London and abroad, describing him as "entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

She also writes Jeffrey introduced her to the Duke at his fixer Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse, where she says she was treated "like a prize" to be handed over.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing, telling the BBC's Newsnight in 2019: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

However, Virginia's book includes new claims that, following the publication of a photograph showing the two together, Andrew emailed Jeffrey saying: "We are in this together. Let's keep in close touch."

A source close to Buckingham Palace said the photograph and the resurfaced correspondence have "caused real unease" among senior courtiers.

"There's frustration that this cloud keeps hanging over the family. Every time Andrew's name is mentioned, it undermines the King's message of modern transparency. Yet he remains under the royal roof, shielded from consequences," the insider said.

Public Outrage Over Continued Royal Support

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Despite stepping back in 2019, Andrew still lives at Royal Lodge.

Public reaction has been swift.

One source said: "It's outrageous that the royals are carrying on as though nothing has happened. Even if the Duke continues to deny the allegations, most people see this as yet another case of a powerful man avoiding consequences. By refusing to publicly distance themselves from him, the royal family are effectively making themselves part of the problem, and they are going to soon face the wrath of human rights groups."

"They need to basically divorce themselves from Andrew now to save face, both personally and financially and by stripping him of his remaining royal titles."

Calls for Accountability Amid Palace Silence

Photo of Prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders warned the scandal 'won’t fade until he’s removed.'

Andrew stepped back from official duties in 2019 following the fallout from his friendship with Jeffrey, who died in prison that same year, and Ghislaine, now serving a 20-year sentence for s-- trafficking. In 2022, he reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Virginia in a civil case in the US, without admitting liability.

Despite this, the Duke continues to reside at the Royal Lodge in Windsor and is regularly seen attending family events, including gatherings at Balmoral and Sandringham.

A royal household source said: "He remains a presence, and that's the problem. His proximity to the family sends the wrong message – that money and titles matter more than morality."

Buckingham Palace has refused to officially address questions about whether Andrew would remain a resident on royal property following the release of Nobody's Girl.

On October 17, Prince Andrew announced he is giving up all of his royal titles due to the Epstein scandal.

