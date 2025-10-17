Eminem Finds Love Again: Rapper, 53, 'Dating' Member of His Glam Squad — Nearly 20 Years After His Last Public Relationship

According to the intel, Malota has worked for Eminem for years, doing his hair and grooming for photoshoots and music videos.

When not working with Eminem, Malota works as a hair stylist at a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.

Aside from Eminem, Malota has also worked with 50 Cent, Robin Thicke, and Snoop Dogg.

At this time, it is unknown how long the two have been an item, and neither one has commented on their relationship.

Eminem's last public relationship was with Kim Scott, who he ended things with in 2006.