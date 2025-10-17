Eminem Finds Love Again: Rapper, 53, 'Dating' Member of His Glam Squad — Nearly 20 Years After His Last Public Relationship
Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Nearly 20 years since his last relationship, rapper Eminem has found love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a media outlet, the Stan rapper is dating Katrina Malota, a stylist and makeup artist based out of Michigan.
Eminem's New Lady
According to the intel, Malota has worked for Eminem for years, doing his hair and grooming for photoshoots and music videos.
When not working with Eminem, Malota works as a hair stylist at a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.
Aside from Eminem, Malota has also worked with 50 Cent, Robin Thicke, and Snoop Dogg.
At this time, it is unknown how long the two have been an item, and neither one has commented on their relationship.
Eminem's last public relationship was with Kim Scott, who he ended things with in 2006.
Eminem's Going to Be a Grandpa Again
This wasn't the only good news for Eminem this week, as it was revealed on October 12 he's going to be a grandfather again.
His oldest daughter, Alaina Scott, took to Instagram to announce the news.
"For months, I've carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way," she shared. "There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear."
"I've never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one🤍," she added.
Eminem Had a Near-Fatal Overdose
While times are good for Eminem now, they weren't always that way.
In his documentary Stans, the megastar opened up about a near-fatal overdose.
"I got into this vicious cycle of, 'I'm depressed so I need more pills,'" he said. "Then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing.
"I woke up in the hospital and I didn't know what happened. I [had] tubes in me and s**t and I couldn't get up, I wanted to move."
He noted the experience made him realize he was "gonna die" if he didn't work to clean up his act.
What Made Eminem Clean Up His Act?
As for what made Eminem decide to change his life, he noted he missed a guitar recital for his daughter Hailie.
"I cried because it was like, 'Oh my god, I missed that,'" he said. "I kept saying to myself, 'Do you want to f**ing miss this again? Do you want to miss everything? If you can't do it for yourself, you f**ing p***y, at least do it for them.'"
Eminem then vowed to get sober, and he now has been for 17 years.
"I realized I'm not embarrassed anymore about [sobriety]," he added. "I started treating sobriety like a superpower and I took pride in the fact that I was able to quit."