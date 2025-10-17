Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spark Split Speculation Two Years After 'Homewrecker' Scandal — 'They've Both Been Running Hot and Cold With Each Other'

Grande's romance with Slater did not get off on the right foot, to say the least. At the time rumors began swirling about the co-stars, who were working together in London, the actress had recently split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, 30.

Meanwhile, Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

When Slater and Jay suddenly split, Grande was branded a "home-wrecker" by critics, though she fiercely denied having an affair.

Despite efforts from Grande's camp to squash cheating rumors, tensions escalated when Jay penned an emotional and scathing essay for the Cut, in which she described being "blindsided" by her marriage ending, suggesting the Wicked couple's version of events didn't add up.