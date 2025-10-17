Your tip
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Spark Split Speculation Two Years After 'Homewrecker' Scandal — 'They've Both Been Running Hot and Cold With Each Other'

Split photo of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have sparked split rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Two years after Wicked co-stars turned lovers Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were caught in a messy "cheating" scandal, the pair have sparked breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's been months since Grande, 32, and Slater, 33, have been spotted together in public, leading many to question whether or not they secretly called it quits.

Grande and Slater's 'Homewrecker' Scandal

Split photo of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Grande was branded a 'homewrecker' after Slater left his wife, Lilly Jay, in 2023.

Grande's romance with Slater did not get off on the right foot, to say the least. At the time rumors began swirling about the co-stars, who were working together in London, the actress had recently split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, 30.

Meanwhile, Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

When Slater and Jay suddenly split, Grande was branded a "home-wrecker" by critics, though she fiercely denied having an affair.

Despite efforts from Grande's camp to squash cheating rumors, tensions escalated when Jay penned an emotional and scathing essay for the Cut, in which she described being "blindsided" by her marriage ending, suggesting the Wicked couple's version of events didn't add up.

Photo of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed the couple have been 'exhausted' from work schedules.

While they faced backlash, Grande and Slater didn't hide their romance while attending award shows and doing promotional events for the film.

An insider claimed the couple's mysterious retreat from the public eye in recent months has been an intentional choice ahead of the release of the sequel Wicked: For Good.

The source claimed: "They've both purposely cleared their schedules until Wicked: For Good is released in November. They’re exhausted from shooting and from all the promotional work Ariana has had to do for Wicked."

Photo of Ethan Slater
Source: MEGA

Slater was notably absent from the MTV VMAs despite Grande taking home three awards.

According to the tipster, the famous pair plan to take an extended holiday, adding, "Now all that’s over, they're going to take some vacation time. They plan on touring Europe and Asia, too. They also want to relax on a beach somewhere and just chill for a couple of weeks."

Separate sources painted a far different picture of the state of the duo's relationship.

An insider claimed: "Ariana and Ethan have been on and off for most of this year," before noting the Broadway star's absence from his girlfriend's side last month at the MTV VMA Awards, where the thank u, next singer took home three awards.

Grande and Slater's 'Toxic' Relationship

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Another source claimed the couple has been 'hot and cold' and 'it's doubtful' they stay together after the sequel's release.

The insider continued: "He chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with her because they'd had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They've both been running hot and cold with each other."

Others alleged Grande and Slater were keeping their status a secret until after the sequel's premiere.

A source claimed: "What they have going is more than a little toxic, but they're keeping it together for now. At least until after Wicked: For Good opens. After that, it's doubtful they'll stay together. The relationship is unhealthy for both.

"At one time, they discussed marriage, but that is no longer on the table. They fell head over heels in love when they first hooked up. But those days are over."

