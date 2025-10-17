'Trump Couldn't Have Been Friendlier': Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre Details the Moment She Met The Prez at His Office in Posthumous Memoir
Oct. 16 2025, Published 8:49 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre raved about the first time she met Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre was working at the president-to-be's South Florida estate when she first met Ghislaine Maxwell, who would soon introduce the then 16-year-old to her lover and sex crime partner, Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein's most famous accuser is set to spill all of his secrets from beyond the grave in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre took her own life in April at age 41, but not before completing her explosive book.
In her upcoming autobiography, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre discussed her abusive relationship with Epstein, and how it all began at Trump's resort in the summer of 2000.
Giuffre's father worked at Mar-a-Lago and was responsible for maintaining the resort's five championship red-clay tennis courts and in-room air-conditioning units, so she was excited when she was offered a job next to her dad.
In an excerpt of her memoir published in Vanity Fair, Giuffre revealed what her first few days on the job were like – including her first interaction with her new boss, Trump.
"It couldn't have been more than a few days before my dad said he wanted to introduce me to Donald Trump himself," she wrote. "They weren’t friends, exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that— I'd seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands."
Working for Trump
She continued: "So one day my father took me to Trump's office. 'This is my daughter,' Dad said, and his voice sounded proud.
"Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there."
Giuffre was soon hired to work in the day spa, explaining: "My duties—making tea, tidying the bathrooms, restocking towels— kept me just outside the inner sanctum of the massage rooms, but still I could see how relaxed clients looked when they emerged."
Trump seemed to confirm the claims while speaking aboard Air Force One in July, and claimed Epstein "stole" young women while they "worked for me."
He described Giuffre's role: "I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever."
Epstein Takes Over
Soon after, Epstein's girlfriend-turned-consigliere Maxwell "recruited" her during her first trip to Paris. Once overseas, Giuffre revealed her grim new daily duties – "Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein," she wrote.
In her memoir, Giuffre recalled the disturbing moment Epstein tried to take full control of her life.
"Jeffrey then made his announcement that I should just quit my job at Mar-a-Lago and become his permanent traveling masseuse," she revealed.
"He then further persuaded me with all of the luxuries that came along with my acceptance. Rather than being paid $9 per hour at my current job, I could be earning $200 per massage, which he even said could be a few times a day."
Giuffre's Last Request
Giuffre was perhaps Epstein's biggest accuser, but she sadly took her own life earlier this year. She had been working on her book before her death, and had reportedly completed the manuscript for the 400-page project before her death
And in an eerie case of foreshadowing, she sent an email to publishing house Alfred A. Knopf saying that it was her "heartfelt wish" the memoir be released "regardless" of her circumstances.
She wrote in the email: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders.
"It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."