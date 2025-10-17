Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

'Trump Couldn't Have Been Friendlier': Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre Details the Moment She Met The Prez at His Office in Posthumous Memoir

photo of donald trump and virginia giuffre
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre wrote about the first time she met Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 8:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Virginia Giuffre raved about the first time she met Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Giuffre was working at the president-to-be's South Florida estate when she first met Ghislaine Maxwell, who would soon introduce the then 16-year-old to her lover and sex crime partner, Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Giuffre was working at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort when Jeffrey Epstein hired her away.

Epstein's most famous accuser is set to spill all of his secrets from beyond the grave in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre took her own life in April at age 41, but not before completing her explosive book.

In her upcoming autobiography, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre discussed her abusive relationship with Epstein, and how it all began at Trump's resort in the summer of 2000.

Giuffre's father worked at Mar-a-Lago and was responsible for maintaining the resort's five championship red-clay tennis courts and in-room air-conditioning units, so she was excited when she was offered a job next to her dad.

In an excerpt of her memoir published in Vanity Fair, Giuffre revealed what her first few days on the job were like – including her first interaction with her new boss, Trump.

"It couldn't have been more than a few days before my dad said he wanted to introduce me to Donald Trump himself," she wrote. "They weren’t friends, exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that— I'd seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands."

Article continues below advertisement

Working for Trump

photo of virginia giuffre.
Source: mega

Giuffre spills secret in her new tell-all memoir

She continued: "So one day my father took me to Trump's office. 'This is my daughter,' Dad said, and his voice sounded proud.

"Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there."

Giuffre was soon hired to work in the day spa, explaining: "My duties—making tea, tidying the bathrooms, restocking towels— kept me just outside the inner sanctum of the massage rooms, but still I could see how relaxed clients looked when they emerged."

Trump seemed to confirm the claims while speaking aboard Air Force One in July, and claimed Epstein "stole" young women while they "worked for me."

He described Giuffre's role: "I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people – yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Takes Over

victoria giuffre and prince andrew
Source: mega

She had accused Britain's Prince Andrew of abuse.

Soon after, Epstein's girlfriend-turned-consigliere Maxwell "recruited" her during her first trip to Paris. Once overseas, Giuffre revealed her grim new daily duties – "Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein," she wrote.

In her memoir, Giuffre recalled the disturbing moment Epstein tried to take full control of her life.

"Jeffrey then made his announcement that I should just quit my job at Mar-a-Lago and become his permanent traveling masseuse," she revealed.

"He then further persuaded me with all of the luxuries that came along with my acceptance. Rather than being paid $9 per hour at my current job, I could be earning $200 per massage, which he even said could be a few times a day."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's 'Secret Dementia' Battle Exposed: Hollywood Icon Suffered From Disease 'Years' Before Her Death at 79

picture of Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Olivia Nuzzi's Explosive Memoir About 'Fling' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr Will Include the Politician's 'Sexually Charged Texts'

Giuffre's Last Request

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Despite his denials, Trump and Esptein crossed paths on multiple occasions.

Giuffre was perhaps Epstein's biggest accuser, but she sadly took her own life earlier this year. She had been working on her book before her death, and had reportedly completed the manuscript for the 400-page project before her death

And in an eerie case of foreshadowing, she sent an email to publishing house Alfred A. Knopf saying that it was her "heartfelt wish" the memoir be released "regardless" of her circumstances.

She wrote in the email: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders.

"It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.