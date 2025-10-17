'Trump Couldn't Have Been Friendlier': Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre Details the Moment She Met The Prez at His Office in Posthumous Memoir

Epstein's most famous accuser is set to spill all of his secrets from beyond the grave in her posthumous memoir. Giuffre took her own life in April at age 41, but not before completing her explosive book.

In her upcoming autobiography, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre discussed her abusive relationship with Epstein, and how it all began at Trump's resort in the summer of 2000.

Giuffre's father worked at Mar-a-Lago and was responsible for maintaining the resort's five championship red-clay tennis courts and in-room air-conditioning units, so she was excited when she was offered a job next to her dad.

In an excerpt of her memoir published in Vanity Fair, Giuffre revealed what her first few days on the job were like – including her first interaction with her new boss, Trump.

"It couldn't have been more than a few days before my dad said he wanted to introduce me to Donald Trump himself," she wrote. "They weren’t friends, exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that— I'd seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands."