Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Furious' as Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Threatens to Reignite Prince Andrew's Epstein Scandal — 'There's No Way Back After This'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Future king and queen Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be anticipating a worst-case scenario with the disgraced Prince Andrew as the brace for the Firm to be rocked by yet another Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Well-placed sources claimed the royals are bracing themselves for the posthumous release of Andrew's late sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April, included "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details" about her experience with the disgraced late financier, his madam Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, and Andrew, 65, according to the publisher.
Giuffre's Memoir Reveals 'Intimate, Disturbing, and Heartbreaking New Details'
As the Firm prepares for backlash sparked by Nobody's Girl hitting retail shelves next week, insiders claimed William and Middleton have taken steps to distance themselves from Andrew and minimize backlash.
Sources claimed the couple have closed ranks and are now united in an effort to push Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who continues to live with him at the Royal Lodge, out of the royal fold for good.
An insider noted: "This is the chapter William and Kate have dreaded."
William and Middleton 'United' Against Prince Andrew
They continued: "Even if the lawyers are ready, the sheer humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable. They want Andrew permanently off stage.
"Together, William and Kate are said to have drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew.
"It's the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good."
Giuffre's allegations – that she was trafficked by Maxwell and Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London, New York, and the financier's notorious private island – have long been public knowledge and were laid out in a 2021 civil case, which was later settled without any admission of liability.
As a result, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, though he's remained on the fringe of the royal family.
Nobody's Girl is expected to revisit some of those encounters, as well as the infamous Tramp nightclub incident, which Andrew awkwardly addressed in his disastrous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.
Ferguson's Leaked Emails
During his sit-down chat with Maitlis, Andrew insisted he had no meeting of meeting Giuffre.
Other scandalous details expected to be discussed in the memoir include Giuffre's previous claim about Andrew allegedly using a "Spitting Image" caricature "sex puppet" of himself to grope her.
Meanwhile, Andrew's ex-wife has also found herself embroiled in controversy after emails she previously sent were leaked. The leaked emails revealed Ferguson apologizing to Epstein while he awaited his sex trafficking trial and calling him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
Ferguson's lawyer later claimed she only sent him the emails in an effort to placate him after he threatened to sue her for defamation.
Sources claimed there's a frenzy happening behind closed doors as "statements are being discussed, schedules adjusted, and media advisers put on standby."
An insider added: "It feels like the calm before the storm. Everyone's just waiting to see what the book says – and how bad it gets."