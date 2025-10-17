Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Furious' as Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Threatens to Reignite Prince Andrew's Epstein Scandal — 'There's No Way Back After This'

Future king and queen Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be anticipating a worst-case scenario with the disgraced Prince Andrew as the brace for the Firm to be rocked by yet another Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Well-placed sources claimed the royals are bracing themselves for the posthumous release of Andrew's late sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April, included "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details" about her experience with the disgraced late financier, his madam Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, and Andrew, 65, according to the publisher.