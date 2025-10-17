Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Gia Giudice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Cheating Scandal Erupts — Radar Reveals All the Explosive Details About the Infidelity Rumors Rocking the Bravo World

Photo of 'RHONJ' cast
Source: Bravo

An insider shared all the details of a shocking 'RHONJ' cheating scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey cheating scandal has erupted, and in the wake of the rumors, an insider exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about what's going on.

Recently, Gia Giudice's Next Gen NYC costar Ariana Biermann announced she was breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Hudson McLeroy.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy's Breakup

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hudson McLeroy and Ariana Biermann
Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram

Hudson McLeroy and Ariana Biermann broke up on October 14.

"Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways," Biermann, 23, wrote in an Instagram Story post on October 14. "While these things are never easy, we both know it's what's best for us right now."

She went on to acknowledge McLeroy, 24, and her were grateful for fan support and love they received throughout their relationship.

"Sometimes life takes you in different directions, and that's okay," she added. "Love you all."

McLeroy took to his social media to address the breakup, writing the following: "I feel like everyone deserves to hear both sides of our story. I still and always will love Ariana. She’s been there for me at times when I couldn’t be there for myself. I still have a lot of things I need to heal from and deal with on my own to become the person I truly want to be. I appreciate all of the love and support everyone is showing us during this difficult time."

So what does this have to do with an RHONJ cheating scandal?

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice Accused of Being 'Involved' With Ariana Biermann's Ex

Photo of Gia Giudice
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice was accused of being 'involved' with Biermann's ex, McLeroy.

A blind item popped up on October 14 that said the following: "The reality offspring of reality offspring from multiple shows all on the same cable channel knows her reality boyfriend was cheating on her. That is why they spit. Do you think she knows about the threesomes he was having that involved one of her best friends?"

In a Bravo Facebook group, someone shared the post, writing, "Ariana and Hudson just broke up and he's been involved with Gia, from Next Gen NYC."

Amdi the shocking rumor, a source close to the situation spoke to RadarOnline.com to clarify what's going on.

Article continues below advertisement

Are the Rumors True?

Photo of Ariana Biermann
Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram

An insider insisted Giudice had 'nothing' to do with the breakup of Biermann and her boyfriend.

"This is absolute BS," the insider said. "Gia had nothing to do with the breakup of Ariana and her boyfriend."

The source clarified that Giudice has a long-term boyfriend named "Christian," whom she has been with for years.

"Any insinuations to the contrary are disgusting and completely false," they added. "Gia is a loyal friend and person, and never someone who would interfere with someone else’s relationship.

"The accusation is, simply, ludicrous and categorically false."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Prince William's touching promise to his mother Princess Diana will sadly remain unfulfilled when he becomes king.

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – The Sad Promise Prince William Made to Mom Princess Diana That He'll Never Get to Fulfill When He Takes the Throne

Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Truths Revealed About Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' As Tragic Royal's 30th Death Anniversary Approaches

Gia Giudice's Panic Attack

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Gia Giudice
Source: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Giudice recently suffered a panic attack on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.'

Aside from starring on Next Gen NYC and RHONJ, Giudice, 24, is currently appearing on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

On the most recent episode, she suffered a panic attack after having to travel through underground tunnels.

"Can I take off this helmet?" she asked, revealing she was going to have an anxiety attack. "Like, I can’t breathe."

"You’re breathing now," the drill sergeant responded, lacking any empathy. "You’re talking to me. Go on and get through there. Let’s go! No more excuses, let’s get in there!"

Giudice ended up perservering and making it through.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.