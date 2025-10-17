EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Cheating Scandal Erupts — Radar Reveals All the Explosive Details About the Infidelity Rumors Rocking the Bravo World
Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
A shocking Real Housewives of New Jersey cheating scandal has erupted, and in the wake of the rumors, an insider exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about what's going on.
Recently, Gia Giudice's Next Gen NYC costar Ariana Biermann announced she was breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Hudson McLeroy.
Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy's Breakup
"Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways," Biermann, 23, wrote in an Instagram Story post on October 14. "While these things are never easy, we both know it's what's best for us right now."
She went on to acknowledge McLeroy, 24, and her were grateful for fan support and love they received throughout their relationship.
"Sometimes life takes you in different directions, and that's okay," she added. "Love you all."
McLeroy took to his social media to address the breakup, writing the following: "I feel like everyone deserves to hear both sides of our story. I still and always will love Ariana. She’s been there for me at times when I couldn’t be there for myself. I still have a lot of things I need to heal from and deal with on my own to become the person I truly want to be. I appreciate all of the love and support everyone is showing us during this difficult time."
So what does this have to do with an RHONJ cheating scandal?
Gia Giudice Accused of Being 'Involved' With Ariana Biermann's Ex
A blind item popped up on October 14 that said the following: "The reality offspring of reality offspring from multiple shows all on the same cable channel knows her reality boyfriend was cheating on her. That is why they spit. Do you think she knows about the threesomes he was having that involved one of her best friends?"
In a Bravo Facebook group, someone shared the post, writing, "Ariana and Hudson just broke up and he's been involved with Gia, from Next Gen NYC."
Amdi the shocking rumor, a source close to the situation spoke to RadarOnline.com to clarify what's going on.
Are the Rumors True?
"This is absolute BS," the insider said. "Gia had nothing to do with the breakup of Ariana and her boyfriend."
The source clarified that Giudice has a long-term boyfriend named "Christian," whom she has been with for years.
"Any insinuations to the contrary are disgusting and completely false," they added. "Gia is a loyal friend and person, and never someone who would interfere with someone else’s relationship.
"The accusation is, simply, ludicrous and categorically false."
Gia Giudice's Panic Attack
Aside from starring on Next Gen NYC and RHONJ, Giudice, 24, is currently appearing on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
On the most recent episode, she suffered a panic attack after having to travel through underground tunnels.
"Can I take off this helmet?" she asked, revealing she was going to have an anxiety attack. "Like, I can’t breathe."
"You’re breathing now," the drill sergeant responded, lacking any empathy. "You’re talking to me. Go on and get through there. Let’s go! No more excuses, let’s get in there!"
Giudice ended up perservering and making it through.