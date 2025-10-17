EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – The Sad Promise Prince William Made to Mom Princess Diana That He'll Never Get to Fulfill When He Takes the Throne
Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Prince William once made a promise to his mother, Princess Diana, that moved her to tears – but tragically, it is one he will never be able to keep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old Prince of Wales was just 14 when Diana lost her “Her Royal Highness” (HRH) title as part of her 1996 divorce settlement from then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III.
The Promise That Moved Diana to Tears
While she retained her title as Diana, Princess of Wales, the change meant she would have to curtsy to her ex-husband, her two sons, and other members of the royal family.
Deeply hurt by the loss of her status, Diana confided in those close to her that it felt like the final break from the institution she had once given her life to.
In a touching moment of comfort, a teenage William told his mother, “Don’t worry, Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am king.”
According to Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the exchange left her overwhelmed with emotion.
A source close to the late princess said: “Diana was incredibly touched by what William said – she told friends it was one of the kindest things he’d ever done for her.”
The insider added the moment reflected the deep bond between mother and son.
“Even as a teenager, William was remarkably empathetic,” they said. “He could see how much the loss of her title hurt her, and he just wanted to take that pain away in the only way he knew how.”
A Promise Lost to Tragedy
But just a year later, on August 31, 1997, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, aged 36 – 368 days after her divorce had been finalized. The promise her eldest son made would die with her.
A royal insider said: “It’s heartbreaking when you think about it. Diana’s loss was the defining wound of William’s life, and that small promise became symbolic of everything he couldn’t protect her from.
"The tragedy is that he’ll never get to fulfil it — no matter what kind of king he becomes.”
The Divorce That Changed Everything
Diana’s divorce settlement, finalized on August 28, 1996, granted her a lump sum of around $20 million and an additional $500,000 a year to maintain her private office.
Though the agreement ensured joint custody of Prince William and Prince Harry, then 12, Diana’s HRH status was permanently removed – a decision Queen Elizabeth II supported to maintain “necessary distance” between the monarchy and the divorced Princess of Wales.
Royal experts have said the Queen tried to reassure Diana during the separation, telling her she would always have access to her sons.
A Legacy of Love and Compassion
Diana’s own feelings toward the monarchy remained complicated in the final months of her life.
“I would never do anything to hurt the monarchy,” she told one royal biographer. “I have no wish to upset what is essentially William’s inheritance, whether he likes it or not.”
Those who knew Diana say she often spoke about wanting her sons to lead with compassion – a lesson William appears to have taken to heart.
A source close to the family said: "Diana always told William that if he was lucky enough to find real love, he should protect it and never let it go.
"He's done exactly that with his wife Catherine – it's the one piece of her guidance he's truly carried with him."