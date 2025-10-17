EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – The Sad Promise Prince William Made to Mom Princess Diana That He'll Never Get to Fulfill When He Takes the Throne

While she retained her title as Diana, Princess of Wales, the change meant she would have to curtsy to her ex-husband, her two sons, and other members of the royal family.

Deeply hurt by the loss of her status, Diana confided in those close to her that it felt like the final break from the institution she had once given her life to.

In a touching moment of comfort, a teenage William told his mother, “Don’t worry, Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am king.”

According to Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the exchange left her overwhelmed with emotion.

A source close to the late princess said: “Diana was incredibly touched by what William said – she told friends it was one of the kindest things he’d ever done for her.”

The insider added the moment reflected the deep bond between mother and son.

“Even as a teenager, William was remarkably empathetic,” they said. “He could see how much the loss of her title hurt her, and he just wanted to take that pain away in the only way he knew how.”