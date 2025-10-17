Ace Frehley Was Told By a Psychic He Would 'Live to be 100' Just Months Before KISS Member's Tragic Death After Suffering a Fall in his Studio

Frehley had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed a few weeks ago when he fell in his studio and hit his head. He had been on life support, but his family made the difficult decision Thursday to turn off his ventilator.

However, in a March interview with The Aquarian, Frehley forsaw a long career still ahead of him.

"Luckily, I have good genes," he said. "My dad lived to be 96 and my mom lived to be 86, but her older sister lived to be 99. I mean, we have longevity in the family on both sides."

He then revealed he had been assured long and happy life, saying: "I just spoke to a psychic. She goes, 'Ace, you’re going to live to be a hundred.' So I said, 'No problem!'"