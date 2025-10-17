Ace Frehley Was Told By a Psychic He Would 'Live to be 100' Just Months Before KISS Member's Tragic Death After Suffering a Fall in his Studio
Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Just months before his shocking death, KISS co-founder and lead guitarist Ace Frehley was told he was going to live to be 100, RadarOnline.com can report.
Instead, the 74-year-old died on Thursday, October 16, after his family took him off life support following a tragic fall.
Frehley had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed a few weeks ago when he fell in his studio and hit his head. He had been on life support, but his family made the difficult decision Thursday to turn off his ventilator.
However, in a March interview with The Aquarian, Frehley forsaw a long career still ahead of him.
"Luckily, I have good genes," he said. "My dad lived to be 96 and my mom lived to be 86, but her older sister lived to be 99. I mean, we have longevity in the family on both sides."
He then revealed he had been assured long and happy life, saying: "I just spoke to a psychic. She goes, 'Ace, you’re going to live to be a hundred.' So I said, 'No problem!'"
Family Statement
Sadly, the soothsayer was proven wrong, as Frehey's family released a statement that announced: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.
"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.
"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"
Going Solo
Frehley was known as "Space Ace" in the makeup-heavy rock group. He joined KISS and fellow singers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in 1972, and stayed with the band during their most popular times.
In 1982, Frehley left the group to embark on a solo career, but rejoined when the original band reunited in 1996 for a reunion tour. He continued to tour with his bandmates until 2002.
Frehley continued to tour solo, and had several shows planned for October and November in support of his newest album, 10,000 Volts. The record marked his first release of original material since Spaceman back in 2018.
On Monday, October 6, an Instgram post simply stated: "Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates."
Bandmates Share Sympathy
Although his relationship with his bandmates was rocky at best, both Simmons and Stanely released a joint statement saying they were "devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley.
"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy.
"Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.