EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Truths Revealed About Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' As Tragic Royal's 30th Death Anniversary Approaches

On June 29, 1994, Diana, then 32, arrived at the Vanity Fair gala at London's Serpentine Gallery wearing a daring off-the-shoulder black silk dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian. It came as Charles told ITV's Jonathan Dimbleby he had been unfaithful to his wife with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The timing transformed Diana's look into a defining cultural moment – one that has come to embody heartbreak, defiance, and reinvention in equal measure.

A royal source said: "That dress was so much more than just a fashion choice – it was a deliberate coded statement. Diana knew Charles' confession would dominate the headlines, and she managed to flip the narrative in a single evening.

"The message was unmistakable: she might have been betrayed, but she refused to be defeated."