EXCLUSIVE: Gas-guzzling Taylor Swift Hasn't Been Able to Use Her Luxury Private Jet for Over Four Months as It's Falling Apart
Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Gas-guzzling Taylor Swift has been accused of pumping out thousands of tonnes of CO2 from trips on her private jet.
Yet RadarOnline.com can reveal that the earth's atmosphere has been given a welcome reprieve by the mega-rich pop star.
What's Wrong With Swift's Private Jet?
The Bad Blood singer's jet has been grounded since June, that's four whole months, but it’s apparently not because she's suddenly become eco-friendly.
Swift's notorious flight tracker, college graduate Jack Sweeney, claims the luxury plane has fallen into a state of disrepair and is undergoing "heavy maintenance."
It’s little wonder with the hundreds of journeys it's made in the last few years.
According to Sweeney's X account, TaylorSwiftJets, the plane was last used from Nashville to Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 9, after spending the previous few days flying around Florida.
Details Of Swift's Luxury Plane
This would coincide with Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce landing in the Sunshine State to watch the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.
It appears the 16-year-old jet is having a well-earned rest after an epic couple of years in the air – it had flown over 70 times in the first six months of this year alone before its temporary retirement.
The Daussault Falcon 7X can carry up to 11 passengers and travel over 6,000 miles at speeds of 540 miles per hour.
During 2023, her heaviest tour year, Swift’s two jets – she sold one last year – traveled a combined 178,000 miles. That's seven times around the world, emitting 1,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
Swift's Jet Tracker Gets Legal Threat
Sweeney has plenty of form when it comes to tracking Swift, whose lawyers sent him a "cease and desist letter" in December 2023.
The legal threat claimed he was assisting stalkers, stating: "While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client.
"Ms Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager… the reality has forced our Client to live her life in a constant state of fear for her personal safety."
But Sweeney was unrepentant.
Elon Musk Goes After Tracker
It’s not the first time he’s had to face off a famous face, as he’s previously clashed with Elon Musk.
In 2022, Sweeney's jet-tracker account for Musk got suspended from X after the Tesla founder accused him of endangering his life by sharing his plane’s location in real time, and even offered him $5,000 to stop, but Sweeney refused.
He defiantly told The Sun last year: "They [Swift and Musk] both have different kinds of powers. But if I'm not gonna back down from someone that I was kind of a fan of, like Elon, so why would I back down for Swift? They thought that just because of the [cease and desist] letter, they’d try and intimidate me."
"They don't want you there, they're the bigger person, have bigger power, and they think they can do stuff like that," he added.