EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery Clinic 'Absolutely Plagued' by 'Desperate' Callers Trying to Guess Her Secret Appointment Password

The 69-year-old Kardashians matriarch recently revealed she devised a code word with New York -based plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine after undergoing her second facelift earlier this year.

Kris Jenner 's plastic surgeon has been inundated with calls from desperate would-be patients trying to guess a secret password the reality star created to protect her elite facelift doctor from impostors claiming to be her "best friend," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her password, she said, was meant to give genuine friends and family a way to reach him – but has since triggered an avalanche of bogus calls from strangers hoping to jump the line.

Jenner said: "He didn't want the attention, which I loved. I said, 'But do I have your permission to say who you are?' And he goes, 'Listen, I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, 'I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, can I have a consultation?' they have to say the secret password.'"

Since then, Levine's Manhattan clinic has reportedly been "absolutely plagued" by persistent callers trying to bluff their way past his staff.

A clinic insider told us: "It's been chaos. We've had people phoning in pretending to be assistants, stylists, cousins – even one person claiming to be her dog walker. Everyone's trying to guess the magic word. We've had to take calls off the main line and screen every new inquiry."