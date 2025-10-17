EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery Clinic 'Absolutely Plagued' by 'Desperate' Callers Trying to Guess Her Secret Appointment Password
Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner's plastic surgeon has been inundated with calls from desperate would-be patients trying to guess a secret password the reality star created to protect her elite facelift doctor from impostors claiming to be her "best friend," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 69-year-old Kardashians matriarch recently revealed she devised a code word with New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine after undergoing her second facelift earlier this year.
Creating A Password For Kris' Doctors
Her password, she said, was meant to give genuine friends and family a way to reach him – but has since triggered an avalanche of bogus calls from strangers hoping to jump the line.
Jenner said: "He didn't want the attention, which I loved. I said, 'But do I have your permission to say who you are?' And he goes, 'Listen, I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, 'I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, can I have a consultation?' they have to say the secret password.'"
Since then, Levine's Manhattan clinic has reportedly been "absolutely plagued" by persistent callers trying to bluff their way past his staff.
A clinic insider told us: "It's been chaos. We've had people phoning in pretending to be assistants, stylists, cousins – even one person claiming to be her dog walker. Everyone's trying to guess the magic word. We've had to take calls off the main line and screen every new inquiry."
Another source close to Jenner's team said the frenzy had become "a full-blown guessing game among beauty obsessives."
The source added: "It's like Willy Wonka's golden ticket – people think if they crack the code, they'll get Kris's surgeon and her results. But no one's getting through without the password."
On the podcast, Jenner joked about the flood of impostors, saying: "If I told you how many times his office has called and said, you know, 'Julie Monopoly's on the phone, and she says she's your best friend.' And I'm like, 'I've never heard of her.' So definitely, people have tried to get in. So if you know me, you know what the password is."
The self-styled "momager" said she decided to be open about her facelift to encourage others not to fear cosmetic procedures.
"It really is somehow my way of showing people and trying to inspire others not to be afraid of surgeries that you need that are necessary or even something you wanna do because you wanna feel better about yourself," she said.
"And don't be afraid of it. Fear is not your friend."
Jenner, who first documented her initial facelift on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011, revealed she paid roughly $100,000 for her latest procedure, which included a face and neck lift.
She previously said she views cosmetic work as her "version" of "aging gracefully."
A source close to Levine added the surgeon has taken the unusual level of attention in stride but has tightened security.
"Dr Levine's used to treating high-profile clients, but this is next-level," the source said. "He's had to put call vetting in place and even train staff to spot fake referrals. People have shown up at the office saying they 'know Kris.' It's relentless."
Despite the chaos, Jenner remains delighted with the results of her latest op.
"I've never been in a situation where I felt so comfortable, safe, and secure," she said of Levine. "I really wanted to give him his flowers."