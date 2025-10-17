Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ace Frehley Fought With His KISS Ex-Bandmates Over Simple Reunion Request Before Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Split photo of KISS, Ace Frehley
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley's demands for KISS' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction revealed after his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Before he agreed to put on a nice face and reunite with his estranged former bandmates, late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley had one unique demand for the group's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His request for the ceremony revealed not only his dedication to fans and the music he helped create with KISS, but also the deep rift between group members.

Frehley, a KISS founding member, passed away at age 74 on October 16.

Photo of KISS
Source: MEGA

KISS was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

After years of estrangement and publicly dissing each other, KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Frehley put their differences aside for one evening at the 2014 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While they managed to make it through the night as a group, tension and resentment from decades-old feuds still festered between the rockstars.

Frehley and Criss were booted from the group in 1982 and 1980, respectively. Stanley later claimed in his memoir that the band's controversial decision to part ways with the guitarist and drummer was due to their substance abuse issues and alleged antisemitism.

Photo of Ace Frehley
Source: MEGA

Frehley left KISS in 1982 but enjoyed a successful solo career.

Despite the honor of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, past drama was revived as the group planned for the ceremony.

While Simmons and Stanley were on board to perform at the ceremony, they wanted the show to include their new bandmates.

On the other side of the ring, Criss and Frehley were said to be adamant about donning their infamous black and white face paint and black leather attire one last time as a tribute to their legacy.

But Stanley wasn't having it.

Paul Stanley Shuts Down Request

Photo of KISS
Source: MEGA

Paul Stanley refused Frehley's request to wear their costumes at the ceremony because 'that band is gone.'

Stanley shot down Frehley's reunion request, saying, "That's not going to happen. That band is gone."

Despite Stanley's strong words, Frehley and Criss refused to back down and insisted they would be no-shows at the event if replacements were allowed to wear their costumes and perform.

Criss snapped: "I won't be disrespected. How can you put me in the Hall of Fame and then tell me to sit in the corner while another guy puts on my makeup and plays?"

In the end, all original bandmates attended the event, though their clean-cut appearance made it clear which side prevailed in the planning drama.

Frehley's Health Challenges

Photo of Ace Frehley
Source: MEGA

Frehley was hospitalized in September after suffering a fall at home.

While Frehley, Simmons, Criss, and Stanley were all present at the ceremony, they were notably the only inductees who did not take the stage.

In a shocking move, Stanley and Criss embraced at one point in the evening.

Simmons also noted in his speech the reunion was a long time coming as he poked fun at their well-known feud.

He said at the time: "I'm here to say a few words about the four knuckleheads who, 40 years ago, got together and decided to put together the kind of band we never saw onstage, critics be damned."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Frehley passed away on Thursday, October 16, after suffering a series of health challenges.

A Tragic Ending to Frehley's Life

Earlier this year, the guitarist was forced to cancel his remaining tour dates due to "ongoing medical issues," and in September, he was hospitalized after suffering a fall at his home.

His family confirmed his death in a statement to People, saying, "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension.

"Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

