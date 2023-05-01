'KISS' Frontman Blasts 'Dangerous Fad' of Adults Prodding Kids to Sexually Transition, Use Cross-sex Pronouns
Kiss frontman Paul Stanley sent a message on "dangerous fads" to adults who were pushing minors towards transition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Titled "my thoughts on what I'm seeing," the rockstar known for donning face paint, leather, and platform knee-high boots, took to Twitter and released a statement on adults who he said are pressuring minors to transition before they fully understood what that meant.
In his message, the Rock and Roll All Nite singer said there was "a BIG difference in teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young people."
Stanley continued that the "lifestyle" being pushed on minors was causing kids to question "their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it."
The rockstar's post, which was viewed over 18 million times, continued to attack gender transitioning for minors as a "game" — claiming that parents who are encouraging their children's self-expression were "normalizing" transition.
"There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice," Stanley stated while condemning "parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative."
Stanley claimed that even if "a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brothers," it did not warrant the need to "lead them steps further down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing."
Stanley continued with a claim that "many children" who identify as transgender "have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences" and were instead "caught up in the fun" of "using pronouns and saying what they identify as."
"Some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad," Stanley ended his scathing post.
While Stanley has worn makeup, dressed in gender-fluid clothing, and teased his 1980s hair to the heavens, many followers on Twitter felt the musician's viewpoint was unnecessary — and a bit hypocritical considering his flamboyant persona with Kiss.
"This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career. As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame," replied one disappointed fan following Stanley's rant.