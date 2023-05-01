'KISS' Frontman Blasts 'Dangerous Fad' of Adults Prodding Kids to Sexually Transition, Use Cross-sex Pronouns

The rockstar's post, which was viewed over 18 million times, continued to attack gender transitioning for minors as a "game" — claiming that parents who are encouraging their children's self-expression were "normalizing" transition.

"There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice," Stanley stated while condemning "parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative."

Stanley claimed that even if "a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brothers," it did not warrant the need to "lead them steps further down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing."