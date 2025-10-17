Donald Trump Claims He Ended '8 Wars' in Latest 'Proof' of Dementia.... as Prez Goes After 'Stupid' Joe Biden During Rant
Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being called out after a new wild claim he made, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a press conference on October 16, Trump took to praising his deal-making skills that have helped him end wars... several of them.
Trump's Shocking Claim on Wars He Ended
"I know about deals," Trump said when asked a question regarding a future meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I don't think any president’s ever ended a war, frankly. One war. I did eight of them."
"Did (George W.) Bush ever end, do you think Biden ended a war?" he continued. "Biden started wars because he was stupid. But do you think Biden ended any wars? No, I don't think."
Regardless of Trump's claims, it is public knowledge that Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan, which was started by George W. Bush in 2001.
Biden is not the only other president who ended a war; Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry Truman, James Polk, and Abraham Lincoln all ended wars.
Trump Accused of Having Dementia
Trump was called out on social media platform X over his claims he's ended eight wars.
"Dementia Donnie didn’t end 8 wars," one user wrote. "He can’t end the war in Ukraine, which he said he could do in 1 day. Instead of helping Ukraine win peace through strength, he is prolonging the war with empty promises & Putin continues murdering Ukrainians & making a laughing stock out of Trump."
"Trump hasn't solved 8 wars in 9 months lol," another person piped in to add. "I’ve never seen someone so desperate to award themselves for things they’ve never accomplished. At what point did we say 'an orange dementia patient who cries like a b**** on social media' is anything but that?"
Still, another member of X called Trump a "narcissist with dementia" who "actually believes this happened."
Trump's Current Health Issues Exposed
As RadarOnline.com recently revealed, an insider detailed some health issues Trump is said to be currently battling.
"He's dealing with more pain than he admits publicly," the source claimed. "His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he's trying to keep it under wraps.
"People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery – maybe even on both hips – to stay mobile."
The insider added: "He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it's clear he's not moving like he used to. He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking."
Aside from physical issues, sources touched on his rumored cognitive decline.
Does the President Have Cognitive Issues?
"He occasionally blanks on things he used to remember right away – names, dates, even basic details. It's not dramatic, but people around him see it happening," an insider spilled. "There's real worry about how sharp he still is."
Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesperson, denied speculation that something is wrong with his boss.
"Deranged and morally bankrupt liberals – including corrupt media – have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame," he raged.
He noted critics "suffer from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their brains."
Regardless of what Cheung stated, sources continue to insist Trump's physical condition is going downhill.
"He's doing his best to power through it," one claimed. "He's proud and doesn’t want to be seen as weak, but those close to him can tell – he's hurting, and it's becoming more difficult to conceal."