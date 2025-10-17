Donald Trump Claims He Ended '8 Wars' in Latest 'Proof' of Dementia.... as Prez Goes After 'Stupid' Joe Biden During Rant

"I know about deals," Trump said when asked a question regarding a future meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I don't think any president’s ever ended a war, frankly. One war. I did eight of them."

"Did (George W.) Bush ever end, do you think Biden ended a war?" he continued. "Biden started wars because he was stupid. But do you think Biden ended any wars? No, I don't think."

Regardless of Trump's claims, it is public knowledge that Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan, which was started by George W. Bush in 2001.

Biden is not the only other president who ended a war; Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry Truman, James Polk, and Abraham Lincoln all ended wars.