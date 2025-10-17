Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Claims He Ended '8 Wars' in Latest 'Proof' of Dementia.... as Prez Goes After 'Stupid' Joe Biden During Rant

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he knows 'about deals.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is being called out after a new wild claim he made, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a press conference on October 16, Trump took to praising his deal-making skills that have helped him end wars... several of them.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Shocking Claim on Wars He Ended

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Daily Kos/YouTube

Trump insisted Biden 'was stupid' in a new press conference.

"I know about deals," Trump said when asked a question regarding a future meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I don't think any president’s ever ended a war, frankly. One war. I did eight of them."

"Did (George W.) Bush ever end, do you think Biden ended a war?" he continued. "Biden started wars because he was stupid. But do you think Biden ended any wars? No, I don't think."

Regardless of Trump's claims, it is public knowledge that Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan, which was started by George W. Bush in 2001.

Biden is not the only other president who ended a war; Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry Truman, James Polk, and Abraham Lincoln all ended wars.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Accused of Having Dementia

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is 'prolonging the war' in Ukraine, an X user said.

Trump was called out on social media platform X over his claims he's ended eight wars.

"Dementia Donnie didn’t end 8 wars," one user wrote. "He can’t end the war in Ukraine, which he said he could do in 1 day. Instead of helping Ukraine win peace through strength, he is prolonging the war with empty promises & Putin continues murdering Ukrainians & making a laughing stock out of Trump."

"Trump hasn't solved 8 wars in 9 months lol," another person piped in to add. "I’ve never seen someone so desperate to award themselves for things they’ve never accomplished. At what point did we say 'an orange dementia patient who cries like a b**** on social media' is anything but that?"

Still, another member of X called Trump a "narcissist with dementia" who "actually believes this happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Current Health Issues Exposed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

An insider previously claimed Trump is 'dealing with more pain than he admits publicly.'

As RadarOnline.com recently revealed, an insider detailed some health issues Trump is said to be currently battling.

"He's dealing with more pain than he admits publicly," the source claimed. "His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he's trying to keep it under wraps.

"People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery – maybe even on both hips – to stay mobile."

The insider added: "He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it's clear he's not moving like he used to. He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking."

Aside from physical issues, sources touched on his rumored cognitive decline.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of 'The View' cast

Conservative Activists Troll 'The View' Co-Hosts For Claiming 'They're Scared to Come On The Show' — 'Look Forward to The Invite!'

Grab from 'Boots' on Netflix, Pete Hegseth

Pentagon Rages Over Gay Military Netflix Show and Brands it 'Woke Garbage'... After Pete Hegseth Complained About Soldiers in 'Dresses' During Speech

Does the President Have Cognitive Issues?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president 'occasionally blanks on things he used to remember right away,' an insider claimed.

"He occasionally blanks on things he used to remember right away – names, dates, even basic details. It's not dramatic, but people around him see it happening," an insider spilled. "There's real worry about how sharp he still is."

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesperson, denied speculation that something is wrong with his boss.

"Deranged and morally bankrupt liberals – including corrupt media – have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame," he raged.

He noted critics "suffer from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their brains."

Regardless of what Cheung stated, sources continue to insist Trump's physical condition is going downhill.

"He's doing his best to power through it," one claimed. "He's proud and doesn’t want to be seen as weak, but those close to him can tell – he's hurting, and it's becoming more difficult to conceal."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.