EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Shocking Drug Use Revealed — Former Writing Partner Claims Singer Once 'Snorted $320K Worth of Cocaine'... as His Wild 'Binges' Resurface Amid Split From Nicole Kidman

However, while working with The Ranch, Urban's now-defunct band, for their self-titled 1997 album, Rust said drugs were "just there," and claimed, "We all got into it. Keith more than anyone."

He added: "Keith's thing was crack, and lots of it. He was the big rock star, so he always got the first pick of the drugs when they turned up. He'd take a rock for a hit, then take more and hide them in his pocket or somewhere. He'd go off on benders, and someone would find him in a crack den curled up in the fetal position."

Rust claimed Urban would "take the hit and crawl under beds, crawl across roofs, walk off..."

When Urban and his now-estranged wife Kidman met in 2005, the former American Idol judge was believed to be heavily involved in drugs and alcohol. Following their wedding, Urban did a three-month stint in rehab, launched by Kidman, a decision he said changed his life forever.