Kim Zolciak
EXCLUSIVE: The Full, Inside Story of Ariana Biermann's Grim Claim Her Cash-Strapped Mom and Dad Pocketed Her Reality TV Riches

kim zolciak claims parents pocketed reality tv riches
Source: MEGA;@ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Ariana Biermann, center, claims her parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were so cash-strapped they sucked up her earnings.

July 6 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Reality beauty Kim Zolciak's nepo baby Ariana Biermann made major moolah during her childhood from appearances on her clan’s TV shows, brand deals, and social media posts – but the 23-year-old influencer bellyaches her cash-crunched mom and pop pocketed her earnings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the premiere episode of her new series Next Gen NYC, the young star explained: "I have been on TV since I was 5 years old. I did reality television with my family.

"Then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14. I was doing like three posts a week. You get paid astronomical to do a story or do an Instagram post, and I made quite a lot of money. But unfortunately, my parents took my money."

Source: MEGA

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are accused of draining Ariana Biermann's childhood earnings.

She added: "Can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago. I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency, and I have no idea where it actually went."

Zolciak and estranged hubby Kroy Biermann – who legally adopted Ariana and her older sister, Brielle, 27, in July 2013 – are currently embroiled in a mudslinging divorce after their decade-plus marriage hit the rocks.

Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Ariana claimed her parents secretly blew through her Instagram fortune.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple was forced to sell their Alpharetta, Ga., home after reportedly defaulting on a $1.65million loan – and earlier this year, the mansion went for just $2.75million, which was less than half of its original asking price.

At the time of their 2023 split, legal documents showed that the soon-to-be exes owed over $1million to the IRS – and Kroy, 39, has accused Zolciak, 47, of gambling away $1.5 million.

Ariana admitted Zolciak has recently come to her to borrow cash – but stressed her Don't Be Tardy mom is "very good" at paying her back.

