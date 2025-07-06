EXCLUSIVE: The Full, Inside Story of Ariana Biermann's Grim Claim Her Cash-Strapped Mom and Dad Pocketed Her Reality TV Riches
Reality beauty Kim Zolciak's nepo baby Ariana Biermann made major moolah during her childhood from appearances on her clan’s TV shows, brand deals, and social media posts – but the 23-year-old influencer bellyaches her cash-crunched mom and pop pocketed her earnings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the premiere episode of her new series Next Gen NYC, the young star explained: "I have been on TV since I was 5 years old. I did reality television with my family.
"Then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14. I was doing like three posts a week. You get paid astronomical to do a story or do an Instagram post, and I made quite a lot of money. But unfortunately, my parents took my money."
'Cash Drain'
She added: "Can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago. I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency, and I have no idea where it actually went."
Zolciak and estranged hubby Kroy Biermann – who legally adopted Ariana and her older sister, Brielle, 27, in July 2013 – are currently embroiled in a mudslinging divorce after their decade-plus marriage hit the rocks.
Huge Payouts
The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple was forced to sell their Alpharetta, Ga., home after reportedly defaulting on a $1.65million loan – and earlier this year, the mansion went for just $2.75million, which was less than half of its original asking price.
At the time of their 2023 split, legal documents showed that the soon-to-be exes owed over $1million to the IRS – and Kroy, 39, has accused Zolciak, 47, of gambling away $1.5 million.
Ariana admitted Zolciak has recently come to her to borrow cash – but stressed her Don't Be Tardy mom is "very good" at paying her back.