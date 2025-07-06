EXCLUSIVE: The Full, Inside Story of Ariana Biermann's Grim Claim Her Cash-Strapped Mom and Dad Pocketed Her Reality TV Riches

Reality beauty Kim Zolciak's nepo baby Ariana Biermann made major moolah during her childhood from appearances on her clan’s TV shows, brand deals, and social media posts – but the 23-year-old influencer bellyaches her cash-crunched mom and pop pocketed her earnings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the premiere episode of her new series Next Gen NYC, the young star explained: "I have been on TV since I was 5 years old. I did reality television with my family.

"Then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14. I was doing like three posts a week. You get paid astronomical to do a story or do an Instagram post, and I made quite a lot of money. But unfortunately, my parents took my money."