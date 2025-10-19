Gone Too Far? 'Saturday Night Live' Comedian Colin Jost Stuns Viewers With Dark Joke about Donald Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei

Jost's sense of humor has bitten him in the past as well, especially with some of his celebrity friends.

During a special edition of "Weekend Update" at the legendary show's big 50th anniversary celebration last year, he solicited groans from the star-studded guests in the audience with an opening barb aimed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Jost joked: "There are so many famous hosts and musical guests here tonight that some huge names have to watch (the show) from Studio 8G next door – as well as from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn."

Over his shoulder suddenly appeared a picture of Combs, who was the musical guest on SNL in 1998.

The response seemed to have taken Jost by surprise. The few chuckles devolved into groans sweeping through the audience, leading Jost to reply: "Oh, you went to the parties. Okay."