Gone Too Far? 'Saturday Night Live' Comedian Colin Jost Stuns Viewers With Dark Joke about Donald Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei
Oct. 19 2025, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Not everyone was laughing when comedian Colin Jost made a controversial joke on Saturday Night Live this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
Some viewers demanded the "Weekend Update" host be fired after he connected Donald Trump to Nazi war criminals.
During Saturday night's segment, Jost brought up the president's recent decision to send more than $40billion to Argentina to help bail out the South American country's economy.
He quipped: "If history is any guide, a lot of Trump officials will end up fleeing to Argentina." The joke was a reference to the many Nazi war criminals who fled to Argentina in 1945 during the aftermath of the Second World War.
But it sounded like people in the audience were the ones who fled, as the line was ill-received with barely any laughter. A lone person sitting in the stands delivered one low clap, which Jost shamefully acknowledged.
"Hey, one clap!" the 44-year-old mocked, finally getting a response from the crowd, before hastily making sure they knew: "I'm just kidding."
Viewer Feedback
Kidding or not, the response was immediate on social media, with one person taking to X.com to demand: "Colin Jost needs to be fired effective immediately for his sickening comments last night!"
Another made their disgust personal: "Colin Jost is a sellout hack and doesn't deserve to be married to Scarlett Johansson."
However, one person in a Reddit chat room had a different take, explaining the crowd may simply not have gotten the joke.
"Yeah, apparently the audience didn't know that South America, including Argentina, has a connection to German Nazis, which was kind of surprising or maybe just sad."
Targeting 'Diddy' and Friends
Jost's sense of humor has bitten him in the past as well, especially with some of his celebrity friends.
During a special edition of "Weekend Update" at the legendary show's big 50th anniversary celebration last year, he solicited groans from the star-studded guests in the audience with an opening barb aimed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Jost joked: "There are so many famous hosts and musical guests here tonight that some huge names have to watch (the show) from Studio 8G next door – as well as from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn."
Over his shoulder suddenly appeared a picture of Combs, who was the musical guest on SNL in 1998.
The response seemed to have taken Jost by surprise. The few chuckles devolved into groans sweeping through the audience, leading Jost to reply: "Oh, you went to the parties. Okay."
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Dad Martin 'Appalled' Over Hollywood Bad Boy's Shocking Sex and Drug Confessions While Promoting New Memoir... As He Begs Son to 'Grow Up and Get Serious'
Where's the Beef?
And proving no topics are off limits, Jost likely slept on the couch after making a jaw-dropping jab aimed at his wife.
Last season, Jost – in a joke written by co-anchor Michael Che – said: "I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson," as he then noted Costco had removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu.
He then followed with: "I've been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid."
Johansson then appeared on camera from backstage – as she made an appearance in the show's opening sketch – mouthing "Oh my god!" at the X-rated joke.